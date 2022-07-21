Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band have announced a string of tour dates due to begin in early 2023. The world-famous rocker said he was looking forward to seeing his "great and loyal fans" on the tour, which will span the US and Europe.

American arena dates are yet to be announced. However, the band will visit several cities in Europe, including Dublin, Paris and Barcelona, as well as further venues in the UK including Edinburgh and London.

The band will also be hosting a Birmingham show.

The E Street Band consists of Roy Bittan, Nils Lofgren, Patti Scialfa, Garry Tallent, Stevie Van Zandt, Max Weinberg, with Soozie Tyrell, Jake Clemons and Charlie Giordano.

Here’s what you need to know about the highly-anticipated tour, including UK tour dates.

Bruce Springsteen UK tour dates 2023

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band perform with the concert "The River Tour" at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona in 2016.Photo: AP Photo/Manu Fernandez.

These 2023 dates will mark the first live shows for Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band since the conclusion of their 14-month, worldwide The River Tour in Australia in February 2017.

"After six years, I'm looking forward to seeing our great and loyal fans next year," Springsteen said. "And I'm looking forward to once again sharing the stage with the legendary E Street Band. See you out there, next year - and beyond."

The planned European stops in 2023 are:

- 28 April: Barcelona, Spain - Estadi Olímpic

- 5 May: Dublin, Ireland - RDS Arena

- 7 May: Dublin, Ireland - RDS Arena

- 13 May: Paris, France - La Défense Arena

- 18 May: Ferrara, Italy - Parco Urbano G. Bassani

- 21 May: Rome, Italy - Circo Massimo

- 25 May: Amsterdam, Netherlands - Johan Cruijff Arena

- 11 June: Landgraaf, Netherlands - Megaland

- 13 June: Zurich, Switzerland - Stadion Letzigrund

- 21 June: Düsseldorf, Germany - Merkur Spiel Arena

- 24 June: Gothenburg, Sweden - Ullevi

- 26 June: Gothenburg, Sweden - Ullevi

- 30 June: Oslo, Norway - Voldsløkka

- 11 July: Copenhagen, Denmark - Parken

- 13 July: Copenhagen, Denmark - Parken

- 15 July: Hamburg, Germany - Volksparkstadion

- 18 July: Vienna, Austria - Ernst Happel Stadion

- 23 July: Munich, Germany - Olympiastadion

- 25 July: Monza, Italy - Prato della Gerascia, Autodromo di

- Tuesday 30th May BT Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh

- Friday 16th June Villa Park, Birmingham

- Thursday 6th July American Express Presents BST Hyde Park, London

- Saturday 8th July American Express Presents BST Hyde Park, London

How to get tickets for Bruce Springsteen's tour

Tickets, along with more information on all of the shows throughout Europe, are available through Bruce Springsteen’s website.

This UK leg of the tour will see Springsteen and The E Street Band perform across multiple venues around the UK including Edinburgh BT Murrayfield Stadium.

Tickets for the UK tour will be available on relevant websites.

Tickets for Edinburgh can be found HERE

Tickets for Birmingham can be purchased HERE