British-Asian stand-up Ahir Shah wins main Edinburgh Comedy Awards prize

Indian comic Urooj Ashfaq also wins best newcomer honour
Brian Ferguson
By Brian Ferguson
Published 26th Aug 2023, 12:31 BST
Updated 26th Aug 2023, 12:32 BST
 Comment
Ahir Shah has won the best comedy show prize at the Edinburgh Comedy Awards.

The most coveted comedy prize at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe has been won by a British-Asian comic for the first time in its 42-year history.

Ahir Shah won the main Edinburgh Comedy Awards honour with a show hailed as “a hymn to British multiculturalism.”

It recalls how his maternal grandfather moved to the UK from India in the 1960s and worked until he could save enough money to send for his wife and children.

The 32-year-old, one of eight contenders for the £10,000 best comedy show prize, triumphed after being shortlisted for the third time with a described by one critic as “a paean to the sacrifices made by his grandparents’ generation.”

Urooj Ashfaq, who grew up in Abu Dhabi and moved to Mumbai in India when she was 12 years old, won the best newcomer prize in the awards.

Shah and Ashfaq won their awards four years after the judges recognised Fringe of Colour, an initiative launched to takle the “overwhelming whiteness” of the festival, with its annual panel prize.

