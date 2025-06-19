Breakthrough Scottish singer Calum Bowie brings more Glee to National Final in Edinburgh’s Usher Hall

Over the last 6 months primary schools across Scotland have been learning and performing Scottish star Calum Bowie’s songs ‘Love Lost’ and ‘Edge Of The World’ in the hope they can reach the National Final of the Scottish Primary School Glee Challenge.

The Challenge works with primary schools in Scotland to create and provide opportunities for children to get involved with music and song and have the chance to perform on Scotland’s most iconic stages.

From a total of 180 primary school choirs who entered, nine made it through their Regional Finals to qualify for the chance to be crowned National Champions at Edinburgh’s prestigious Usher Hall this Sunday.

They won’t be the only ones singing during the event as Banchory-born Calum, who was named 2024’s Breakthrough Artist at the Scottish Music Awards and plays the Main Stage at TRNSMT Festival in Glasgow next month, will be there to cheer on the finalists’ and give a performance of his own.

“It’s fantastic to be involved, especially as it’s at the Usher Hall,” said Calum, who first came to online fame singing covers from the window of his Edinburgh flat. “I’ve seen some of the videos from the qualifying events and the children were brilliant. I’m really excited to be sharing the stage with them on Sunday. I started my journey at primary school and I hope that I can provide a wee bit of inspiration for other young people to have the confidence to progress their interest in music’’.

”It’s fantastic and inspiring for the children to see and hear Calum perform, they have heard so much about him over the last few months,” said Glee Challenge judge Siobhan Rodger. “It makes the event even more special and memorable.”

Event: Scottish Primary School Glee Challenge 2025; National Final, Usher Hall Edinburgh 22nd June 13.55 hrs