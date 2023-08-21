Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia take the title of 2023 World Pipe Band Champions

This year’s ‘ultimate battle of the bands’, which took place on Glasgow Green, attracted around 35,000 spectators.

The spectacular finale of The World Pipe Band Championships saw Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia Pipe Band crowned the winners of the renowned international contest.

It is the long-established Scottish pipe band’s first-ever World Champions title. Based in Bathgate, West Lothian, Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia fought off stiff competition from runners-up, and 2022 champions, Field Marshal Montgomery Pipe Band of Lisburn, Northern Ireland. Last year’s runners up, Inveraray and District Pipe Band, finished in third place.

The event always attracts thousands of pipers and drummers to Scotland.

Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia were crowned the winners

Glasgow first hosted the World Pipe Band Championships 75 years ago in 1948, and has hosted the event every year since 1986.

The 2023 championships saw 15 countries represented. With 190 bands taking part in this year’s Worlds, just under 9,000 pipers and drummers took to the field to play over the two days. The nations featuring in this year’s line-up of contenders included Australia, Canada, USA, England, Northern Ireland, Israel, Malaysia, and Zimbabwe. The largest contingent of bands – a total of 116 – came from Scotland.

The World Pipe Band Championships are delivered by charity Glasgow Life on behalf of Glasgow City Council with support from EventScotland, part of VisitScotland’s Events Directorate.

Glasgow’s Lord Provost Jacqueline McLaren, Chieftain of The World Pipe Band Championships, said: “It has been wonderful for the city to host the Worlds once again, bringing together the planet’s finest and most talented pipers and drummers. It’s a contest of huge importance to the global pipe band community and a firm cultural favourite here.

“Our thanks go to all the musicians and, of course, congratulations to Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia Pipe Band on bringing the World Champions title back home to Scotland.”