The legendary Scottish comic will answer questions posed during the one-off event next month.

Broadcaster Damian Barr will also be discussing Sir Billy's recent autobiography with the star during the event.

Sir Billy Connolly during a visit to Glasgow in 2019. Picture: John Devlin

Organised by the bookseller Waterstones and comic’s publisher, John Murray Press, the event will be streamed live on Facebook on December 8.

An official announcement about the event said: “The unique free event, which will be chaired by writer and broadcaster Damian Barr and streamed across the Facebook pages of Billy Connolly and Waterstones, will provide fans with the rare opportunity to have their questions answered directly by the Big Yin, as well as hearing him discuss his new number one best-selling autobiography, Windswept & Interesting.

“From today, fans are asked to submit their questions across Waterstones, John Murray and Billy’s own social platforms, tagged with #AskBilly.”

Will Rycroft, audience development manager at Waterstones, said: “After the joy of sharing Billy’s brilliant autobiography with readers, we’re thrilled to be able to bring them together with the man himself for this unique event.

“That word unique is often overused, but feels entirely fitting here and we’re already intrigued to hear what answers we might get on the night.”

More than 230,000 copies of Sir Billy’s first-ever autobiography were sold on the first day of publication.