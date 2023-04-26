The Oscar nominated actor will become the latest Hollywood a-lister to showcase their musical talents in Scotland – following on from the likes of Juliette Lewis, Keifer Sutherland, Tim Robbins, John C. Reilly and Johnny Depp.

Billy Bob Thornton has announced that his band will play two Scottish dates.

The six-times married star may be best known for his roles in films like Slingblade, Primary Colors, Armageddon, A Simple Plan, Love Actually and Bas Santa, but he’s also an accomplished musician and songwriter.

He’s released numerous albums to date – including 11 with his band The Boxmasters – and is set to arrive in Scotland for his latest tour.

Here’s what you need to know if you want to see Angelina Jolie’s ex in the flesh.

When and where is Billy Bob Thornton playing in Scotland?

Billy Bob Thornton and the Boxmasters will be playing two concerts in Scotland on Wednesday, July 26, and Thursday, July 27.

Both will take place at the Garage venue, on Glasgow’s Sauchiehall Street.

The Garage has a capacity of 700, so it will be a relatively intimate gig.

How can I get tickets?

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 9am on Friday, April 28, at Ticketmaster here.

You’ll need a Ticketmaster account to purchase, so if you don’t already have one then it’s best to set one up in advance.

The Garage is an 18+ age venue.

Is there a ticket presale?

There are 02 presales for other dates on the UK tour in London and Liverpool, but no presale has been announced for the Glasgow gig.

How much are the tickets?

The tickets for Billy Bob Thornton and the Boxmasters are likely to cost around £35.

Who are the Boxcutters?

Formed in 2007, The Boxmasters have a wide array of influences, but most importantly, the rock and roll of the 1960’s. Listening to The Boxmasters, one can hear obvious odes to the Beatles, Byrds and Beach Boys, along with The Mothers of Invention, Kris Kristofferson, John Prine and Big Star.

Since forming The Boxmasters, several long-time friends have contributed to the sound of the band, but the core of The Boxmasters has always been Billy Bob Thornton and

J. D. Andrew, with the two first working together on Thornton’s 2007 album Beautiful Door.

As a touring band, The Boxmasters have a cult fanbase across the United States and Canada, opening for the likes of ZZ Top, Steve Miller and Los Lobos.

What’s the likely setlist?

Recent gigs have seen the following songs played:

Emily

Japanese Girl

She Looks Like Betty Page

Go Like This

Gonna Get That Girl

Science Fiction

I Just Dont Want To Hear You

You'll Never Be Mine

The Lights Are Out in Manzanita Again

Light Rays

Chestnut Eyes

Summertime in L.A. Again

I'm Shaking

I Must Have Been High

This Game is Over Now

I Got a Girl

I Want You

Time

Who is supporting?