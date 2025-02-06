This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

We hate to compound missing out on pre-registering for Beyoncé tickets, but the math seems sound 😟🎫🎵

Tickets for Beyoncé’s triumphant return to the UK go on sale next week (February 14 2025.)

However - did you remember to pre-register with Ticketmaster before they go on pre-sale?

Here’s the probability of getting a ticket to see Queen Bey in London this year - and it’s not looking good.

Are you one of those fans of Beyoncé who forgot to pre-register for pre-sale tickets when they go on sale next week through Ticketmaster?

We hate to be the bearer of bad news, but your chances of picking one up at this stage is looking rather grim on the face value market.

Ahead of general sales taking place on Valentines Day 2025 (February 14 - don’t forget to send flowers), Ticketmaster implemented a pre-registration process for those who wish to go see the multi-time GRAMMY-winner to avoid a similar situation that occurred when Oasis tickets went on sale.

What are the odds of picking up a ticket to see Queen Bey during her four UK shows? | Ticketmaster/Canva/Live Nation

The only problem? Those registrations closed at 8am today (February 6 2025), and according to CasinoTopsOnline analysis, the chances of you getting a ticket to see Queen Bey in London this year are looking slim - to say the least.

The science part

The data, collected on 16/02/2025, was used to estimate the chances of getting a ticket for the Beyoncé UK and worldwide tour, by considering historical queue data for previous Beyoncé tours from the Independent, and Spotify listener data provided by SongStats. Search increase data came via Glimpse.

What is the probability of picking up a ticket to see Beyoncé in the UK?

According to the research, the venue for the shows, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, are expected to offer a total of 251,400 tickets, providing UK Beyoncé fans with just a 3.86% chance of securing tickets for one of the concerts, based on previous ticket demand and Spotify listeners.

The research projects therefore that around 6.2 million of Beyoncé UK fans face missing out on tickets for the Cowboy Carter tour in June. But you won’t be alone, UK BeyHive.

That research has also shown that globally, fans have just a 2.8% chance of securing tickets to the Cowboy Carter tour, with 1,606,074 tickets set to go on sale across 22 dates in the US and Europe.

What options do I have if I missed out on Beyoncé tickets?

There is of course the secondary market option, however a look at Twickets and StubHub is still too early - but to recall the advice given by Twickets founder Richard Davies, set up alerts as soon as you can.

For those however who either can’t bare to miss the Cowboy Carter tour, having a little bit more cash and are looking to make it a special occasion, you can check out the packages available through SeatUnique for the shows - including entry, great views of the stage and Two food and Drinks vouchers to redeem throughout the evening.

