Beyonce has released her new song Break My Soul (Instagram: @beyonce)

The Queen Bey has dropped a new track, and it is what the kids call a bop.

Break My Soul is the first single released from Beyoncé’s new album Renaissance.

It is the artist’s first song since Academy Award nominated Be Alive, from the film King Richard starring Will Smith.

Beyoncé released Break My Soul on June 20 at midnight and the internet has, predictably, gone wild. It samples the Robin S. house anthem Show Me Love and has guest vocals from Big Freedia.

Anticipation is now building for Renaissance – which has a release date of July 29, 2022 – the most highly anticipated Beyoncé album since the groundbreaking Lemonade.

But, while we wait, here’s everything you need to know about Break My Soul.

Beyoncé Break My Soul reaction, song meaning and reviews

Break My Soul has been described as a “thumping 1990s-style house jam” and even an anti-work anthem.

With the hook “You won’t break my soul”, it focuses on themes of burnout and releasing stress.

"I just fell in love, and I just quit my job” Beyoncé sings, “I’m gonna find a new drive, damn they work me so damn hard. Work by nine, then off past five.”

One fan wrote on Twitter: “Is she telling us to quit our jobs?? Because I will, Beyoncé, I will!”

Puja Patel, editor in chief of Pitchfork, said: “Beyoncé saw that it was the summer of late-millennial burnout, the labor movement, ‘90s revival, and queer pride and was like, ‘Yeah, I can make a song about that’”

Lauren O’Neill, of the i, gave the song five stars and called it a “floorfilling homerun of a comeback”.

And Rolling Stone described Break My Soul as a dancefloor anthem for the post-pandemic era.

Beyoncé Break My Soul full song lyrics

YOU WON’T BREAK MY SOUL

YOU WON’T BREAK MY SOUL

YOU WON’T BREAK MY SOUL

YOU WON’T BREAK MY SOUL

I’M TELLING EVERYBODY

EVERYBODY

EVERYBODY

EVERYBODY

NOW I JUST FELL IN LOVE

AND I JUST QUIT MY JOB

I’M GONNA FIND NEW DRIVE

DAMN THEY WORK ME SO DAMN HARD

WORK BY NINE

THEN OFF PAST FIVE

AND THEY WORK MY NERVES

THAT’S WHY I CANNOT SLEEP AT NIGHT

MOTIVATION

I’M LOOKING FOR A NEW FOUNDATION, YEAH

AND I’M ON THAT NEW VIBRATION

I’M BUILDING MY OWN FOUNDATION, YEAH

HOLD UP

OH BABY BABY BABY

YOU WON’T BREAK MY SOUL

YOU WON’T BREAK MY SOUL

YOU WON’T BREAK MY SOUL

YOU WON’T BREAK MY SOUL

I’M TELLING EVERYBODY

EVERYBODY

EVERYBODY

EVERYBODY

IMMA LET DOWN MY HAIR

‘CAUSE I LOST MY MIND

BEY IS BACK AND I’M SLEEPING REAL GOOD AT NIGHT

THE QUEENS IN THE FRONT AND THE DOMS IN THE BACK

AIN’T TAKIN’ NO FLICKS BUT THE WHOLE CLIQUE SNAPPED

IT’S A WHOLE LOT OF PEOPLE IN THE HOUSE

TRYING TO SMOKE WITH THE YAK IN YOUR MOUTH

AND WE BACK OUTSIDE

YOU SAID YOU OUTSIDE BUT YOU AIN’T THAT OUTSIDE

WORLDWIDE HOODIE WITH THE MASK OUTSIDE

IN CASE YOU FORGOT HOW WE ACT OUTSIDE

GOT MOTIVATION

I DONE FOUND ME A NEW FOUNDATION, YEAH

AND I’M TAKING MY NEW SALVATION

AND IMMA BUILD MY OWN FOUNDATION, YEAH

OOH BABY BABY

YOU WON’T BREAK MY SOUL

YOU WON’T BREAK MY SOUL

YOU WON’T BREAK MY SOUL

YOU WON’T BREAK MY SOUL

AND I’M TELLING EVERYBODY

EVERYBODY

EVERYBODY

EVERYBODY

IF YOU DON'T SEEK IT

YOU WON’T SEE IT

THAT WE ALL KNOW

IF YOU DON’T THINK IT

YOU WON’T BE IT

THAT LOVE AIN'T YOURS

TRYING TO FAKE IT

NEVER MAKES IT

THAT WE ALL KNOW

YOU CAN HAVE THE STRESS

AND NOT TAKE LESS

I'LL JUSTIFY LOVE

WE GO ROUND IN CIRCLES

ROUND IN CIRCLES

SEARCHING FOR LOVE

WE GO UP AND DOWN

LOST AND FOUND

SEARCHING FOR LOVE

LOOKING FOR SOMETHING THAT LIVES INSIDE ME

LOOKING FOR SOMETHING THAT LIVES INSIDE ME

YOU WON’T BREAK MY SOUL

YOU WON’T BREAK MY SOUL

YOU WON’T BREAK MY SOUL

YOU WON’T BREAK MY SOUL

I’M TELLING EVERYBODY

TELLING EVERYBODY

EVERYBODY

EVERYBODY

YOU WON’T BREAK MY SOUL

YOU WON’T BREAK MY SOUL, NO, NO

YOU WON’T BREAK MY SOUL

YOU WON’T BREAK MY SOUL

AND I’M TELLING EVERYBODY

EVERYBODY

EVERYBODY

EVERYBODY

I’M TAKING MY NEW SALVATION

AND IMMA BUILD MY OWN FOUNDATION, YEAH

GOT MOTIVATION

I DONE FOUND ME A NEW FOUNDATION, YEAH

I’M TAKING MY NEW SALVATION