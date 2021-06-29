Beach and mult-storey car park to become venues for Edinburgh Festival Fringe revival

Performers Nerea Bello and Mairi Morrison joined theatremaker Julia Taudevin on Silverknowes Beach to help launch this year's Made in Scotland showcase at the Fringe. Picture: Lisa Ferguson

Silverknowes will be playing host to an all-female cast performing a show about “migration, loss and communal healing” which will be part of the Scottish Government’s annual £560,000 Made in Scotland showcase at the Fringe.

Move will be one of the major in-person shows due to be staged this year as part of the Traverse Theatre’s festival programme.

The Traverse will also be joining forces with the Gilded Balloon, DanceBase and Zoo to run a venue on the roof of the NCP car park on Castle Terrace, near Edinburgh’s culture quarter.

Silverknowes Beach is one of the first Fringe venues to be confirmed for this year. Picture: Hamish Irvine

Other Fringe venues which will be benefiting from a additional £1.3 million from the Scottish Government to ensure outdoor events can go ahead in the city in August include George Square, which Assembly and Underbelly will be taking over.

Summerhall and the Pleasance will also be receiving financial help to stage shows in their respective courtyards, while the Edinburgh International Festival has been allocated £300,000 to help pay for three outdoor venues it will be creating.

Much of the Fringe is expected to be staged outdoors this year due to uncertainty over what the restrictions will be for indoor events in August.

Culture secretary Angus Robertson said: “Edinburgh’s festivals are a highlight on the international cultural calendar and were sorely missed last summer. I am determined to do everything within my power to support the return of these globally significant events and the benefits they bring to Scotland in terms of tourism and trade.

“Although this is an important step towards normality, the huge impact of the pandemic is still widely felt across our festival and events sector as well as our cultural sector more widely.

“Recovery will take time, but this additional funding for a number of established Fringe producers and the Edinburgh International Festival will help organisers respond to some of the ongoing challenges they face.”

Donald Wilson, culture convener at the city council, said: “The resourcefulness and resilience displayed throughout the crisis to date by Edinburgh's culture and events sector has been amazing and through this additional funding we aim to further support their 2021 offering. The value to this city's economy and the wellbeing of our citizens cannot be underestimated.”

Meanwhile Move, which will run at Silverknowes from is being staged by Glasgow-based theatre Disaster Plan, a new company created by writers and performers Julia Taudevin and Kieran Hurley.

The pair’s previous work together include the stage shows Hitch, Beats, Chalk Farm, Rantin, Heads Up and Blow Off.

The show was originally premiered in community venues on the Isle of Lewis after being developed with by Disaster Plan, the island arts company Struth-Mara and the Stornoway-based arts centre An Lanntair, and went on to be staged Glasgow’s Celtic Connections festival in 2020.