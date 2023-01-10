BBC Scotland has come under fire over plans to cut long-running jazz, classical and traditional music programmes from its schedules.

Saxophonist Tommy Smith has attacked plans by Radio Scotland to wind up its Jazz Nights programme. Picture: Derek Clark

The broadcaster has confirmed that its Classics Unwrapped and Jazz Nights shows, hosted by Amie MacDougall and Seonaid Aitken respectively, are being wound up.

It is also reducing the number of piping programmes from two to one as part of a shake-up.

The cuts are being blamed on the two-year freeze of the licence fee, as well as a move to focus more on “digital output.”

BBC Scotland is under fire over plans to wind up some of its dedicated music programmes. Picture: John Devlin

Nearly 700 people have already backed a petition calling for a rethink which has been instigated by one of Scotland’s leading jazz musicians.

Tommy Smith, founder of the Scottish National Jazz Orchestra and head of jazz at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland in Glasgow, has accused BBC Scotland of “abandoning the art form.”

He has questioned the timing of the move, which has emerged after huge successes for Scottish jazz stars, including pianist Fergus McCreadie being crowned winner of the Scottish Album of the Year Award and being nominated for the Mercury Prize, and Georgia Cecile being named both the UK Jazz Act of the Year and Vocalist of the Year at the Jazz FM Awards.

The BBC has insisted it is committed to showcasing “all genres” of musical talent in Scotland.

It has also pointed out that planned changes will not affect other programmes including Another County, Travelling Folk, Take The Floor, The Quay Sessions, and shows hosted by Vic Galloway and Roddy Hart.

Smith said: “Now is the time to expand jazz on Radio Scotland, not cut its head off and make invisible a music which is flourishing in Scotland.

"Why now, when we have so many remarkable young jazz artists from the Royal Conservatoire, emerging musicians who require an outlet for their music.

"It certainly can't be an economic choice, as the budget is microscopic compared to other genres.

"I don't want to advise my students to move to London to get their feet on the first step of the career ladder.

"I urge Radio Scotland to keep this invaluable programme in place and continue shining a light on Scotland's jazz scene, currently the envy of many countries around the world.”

A BBC Scotland spokesman said: “We’re making some changes to our radio programming in response to there being a licence fee freeze and to refocus some of our efforts from broadcast to digital output.

"We’ve had to make some difficult decisions across our output, including the decommissioning of Classics Unwrapped and Jazz Nights.

"We’ll still reflect our vibrant classical and jazz communities in Scotland on our schedule, and we’re working on new and creative options for achieving this. Audiences who enjoy this music can continue to access it across the BBC.

"At the moment, BBC Scotland produces two piping programmes, one for Radio Nan Gaidheal and one for Radio Scotland, so we’re looking at the most efficient way of serving both audiences, which will involve a different piping offer.

"This new programme will remain in the current Pipeline slot on a Saturday.