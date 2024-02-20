BBC Scotland is to ditch its controversial show The Nine as part of a shake-up of its news and current affairs output.

A new half-hour programme will go out on the BBC Scotland channel at 7pm, after Reporting Scotland has finished on BBC One, under the changes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BBC Scotland chiefs say they are being made to reflect changing "audience habits" and to provide the best possible service to audiences on the platforms they want to use.

It emerged last month that viewing figures for some editions of The Nine, which was created for the new channel’s launch five years ago, had slumped below 2000.

BBC Scotland is also planning to drop its entertainment show The Edit and weekly news review programme Seven Days over the next few months.

A new topical current affairs podcast is to be launched and made available on both the BBC Scotland channel and the iPlayer, while Reporting Scotland is to be "regularly extended" into hour-long editions in future.

The shake-up has been announced ahead of the fifth anniversary of the launch of the dedicated BBC Scotland channel this weekend.

The BBC Scotland headquarters at Pacific Quay in Glasgow. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Gary Smith, BBC Scotland’s head of news and current affairs, said: “It’s going to be a busy year for news with a UK election, an American election, and Scotland’s trip to Germany for the Euros.

"We need to make sure we keep changing our output as audience habits change, so that we provide the best possible service for our audiences in the formats and on the platforms they want.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m very proud that The Nine has produced such great journalism and developed such great talent over the past five years, and I’m confident that our new offer to audiences will continue to meet those high standards.”