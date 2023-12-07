The BBC licence fee will rise from April – but not by quite as much as the original 9 per cent that had been mooted

The BBC licence fee will rise by £10.50 to £169.50 a year, the Culture Secretary has confirmed.

The household payment, which funds much of the corporation’s operations, had been frozen at £159 and was set to rise in line with inflation next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, the expected 9% increase – which would have meant an increase of around £15 from April 2024 – has been reduced, the Government said.

A general view of BBC Broadcasting House, in central London. Picture: Lucy North/PA Wire

Speaking in the Commons on Thursday, Lucy Frazer said the increase will instead be based on September’s consumer prices index (CPI) rate of inflation which was 6.7 per cent. This will mean an increase of £10.50 to £169.50 per year.