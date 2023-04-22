All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
4 hours ago Mark Stewart, founder of The Pop Group, dies aged 62
5 minutes ago Wedding of Charles and Camilla recreated on Netflix’s The Crown
1 hour ago Showbiz stars pay tribute to Dame Edna star Barry Humphries
2 hours ago Dame Edna star Barry Humphries dies in hospital aged 89
3 hours ago Euromillions winning numbers for £88million jackpot- millionaire maker
3 hours ago Julian Clary honoured Paul O’Grady with Blankety Blank-style eulogy
Australian entertainer Barry Humphries has died at the age of 89, a spokesman for the hospital where he was being treated has confirmed.Australian entertainer Barry Humphries has died at the age of 89, a spokesman for the hospital where he was being treated has confirmed.
Australian entertainer Barry Humphries has died at the age of 89, a spokesman for the hospital where he was being treated has confirmed.

Barry Humphries death: 8 quotes from his life and from Dame Edna Everage and Sir Les Patterson

Australian entertainer Barry Humphries has died at the age of 89, a spokesman for the hospital where he was being treated has confirmed.

By Stephen Mcilkenny
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 13:00 BST

He spent seven decades making audiences laugh both through his timeless parody characters and own unashamed wit.

His characters ranged from the high-camp of Dame Edna Everage, to the sleaze of Aussie statesman Sir Les Patterson.

Here are some Humphries’ quotes, from and about his alter-egos.

“I was born with a priceless gift, the ability to laugh at the misfortunes of others.” “I can laugh at myself, I think it’s one of the precious things Dame Nature gave me … I think if you can’t laugh at yourself you might be missing the joke of the century. “I like anyone who can make me and an audience laugh.”

1. On Humour

“I was born with a priceless gift, the ability to laugh at the misfortunes of others.” “I can laugh at myself, I think it’s one of the precious things Dame Nature gave me … I think if you can’t laugh at yourself you might be missing the joke of the century. “I like anyone who can make me and an audience laugh.” Photo: Sean Dempsey

Photo Sales
“Les Patterson can say things that are completely incorrect, and it’s a relief to express views which we privately hold, but dare not publicly ventilate – otherwise we’d be history… our careers would be over.” “In the early 60s, I felt Edna had run out of steam. But no, she proved indestructible – and a very useful mouthpiece. She can say things, for instance, about political correctness that I couldn’t possibly express.” “I love making an audience gasp. I don’t crave the sound of applause. I crave the sound of sharply indrawn breath. That’s a good sound.”

2. On political correctness

“Les Patterson can say things that are completely incorrect, and it’s a relief to express views which we privately hold, but dare not publicly ventilate – otherwise we’d be history… our careers would be over.” “In the early 60s, I felt Edna had run out of steam. But no, she proved indestructible – and a very useful mouthpiece. She can say things, for instance, about political correctness that I couldn’t possibly express.” “I love making an audience gasp. I don’t crave the sound of applause. I crave the sound of sharply indrawn breath. That’s a good sound.” Photo: PA

Photo Sales
“You mustn’t judge Australia by the Australians” – as Dame Edna. “To live in Australia permanently is rather like going to a party and dancing all night with one’s mother” – Humphries.

3. On Australlia

“You mustn’t judge Australia by the Australians” – as Dame Edna. “To live in Australia permanently is rather like going to a party and dancing all night with one’s mother” – Humphries. Photo: Yui Mok

Photo Sales
“I have very little interest in politics – but my characters have insights which would have benefited the nation if they’d taken more notice of them.”

4. On politics

“I have very little interest in politics – but my characters have insights which would have benefited the nation if they’d taken more notice of them.” Photo: PA

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2