Barry Humphries death: 8 quotes from his life and from Dame Edna Everage and Sir Les Patterson

2 . On political correctness

“Les Patterson can say things that are completely incorrect, and it’s a relief to express views which we privately hold, but dare not publicly ventilate – otherwise we’d be history… our careers would be over.” “In the early 60s, I felt Edna had run out of steam. But no, she proved indestructible – and a very useful mouthpiece. She can say things, for instance, about political correctness that I couldn’t possibly express.” “I love making an audience gasp. I don’t crave the sound of applause. I crave the sound of sharply indrawn breath. That’s a good sound.” Photo: PA