Edith Bowman will be hosting this year's BAFTA Scotland Awards with actor Sanjeev Kohli. Picture: BAFTA/Amy Muir

BAFTA Scotland has confirmed that its annual ceremony in Glasgow will be going ahead at the DoubleTree by Hilton in the city centre.

Broadcaster Edith Bowman and Still Game star Sanjeev Kohli will be hosting the event’s red carpet comeback on 20 November.BAFTA Scotland has had to grapple with the impact of tight Covid restrictions over the last two years, with the film categories suspended for 12 months due to the shutdown of cinemas.Actor James McAvoy, actress Marli Siu, refugee drama Limbo, drag queen Lawrence Chaney and the children’s series The Brilliant World of Tom Gates were among the big winners at last year's "closed studio" event, which was held at the BBC's Pacific Quay HQ.

BAFTA Scotland director Jude MacLaverty said: “Despite the challenges of the past few years, the film, games and television industries in Scotland have continued to innovate and creatively thrive, keeping audiences across the country both entertained and informed, and we are delighted to open entries for this year’s Awards which will recognise the achievements of the country’s outstanding creative talent.

“We’re also thrilled to announce that this year our Awards ceremony will be returning to the DoubleTree by Hilton Glasgow Central and we cannot wait to celebrate the industry, the nominees and their incredible achievements in film, games and television with our awards host Edith Bowman and Sanjeev Kohli on 20 November”.

BAFTA Scotland has opened entries for the 17 different categories for this year’s awards.

Entrants in certain categories will be asked whether their work meets official new industry “diversity standards” recently put in place for the film and TV industries in Scotland.

Government agency Screen Scotland said they would help bring about “real and lasting change needed to ensure true representation and make the screen industry in Scotland a more inclusive and attractive place to work.”

The new BAFTA Scotland entry guidelines state: “Entrants will be asked to self-assess against these standards.