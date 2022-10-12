BAFTA Scotland Awards: Peter Capaldi, Ncuti Gatwa, Brian Cox, Tilda Swinton, Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe nominated
Peter Capaldi, Mark Bonnar, Jack Lowden, Ncuti Gatwa, Brian Cox, Tilda Swinton, Phyllis Logan, Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe will be among the stars competing for honours at Scotland’s annual celebration of film and TV.
Nuclear submarine thriller Vigil and the darkly comic crime mystery Guilt dominate the nominations for next month’s BAFTA Scotland Awards.
TV shows hosted by Alan Cumming and Miriam Margolyes, Ben Fogle, Darren McGarvey and Sandi Toksvig have been shortlisted for honours.
Also in the running are a documentary charting the 45-year career of the Gaelic rock band Runrig and a concert film made by the band Biffy Clyro at an empty Barrowland Ballroom in Glasgow while the venue was closed to the public during Covid restritions.
Broadcaster Edith Bowman will be returning to host the first full-scale incarnation of the BAFTA Scotland Awards since the pandemic shutdown of the industry in 2020.
Gatwa, who has been unveiled as the next actor to play the lead role in Doctor Who, is in the running for best TV actor, along with Dougray Scott, for his lead role in Irvine Welsh’s TV series Crime, and Scot Squad star Jack Docherty.
However the Rwandan-Scottish actor is also shortlisted for the audience award, along with Succession star Cox, Outlander stars Sam Heughan and Richard Rankin, the long-running BBC Scotland broadcaster Hazel Irvine, and Yong-Chin Breslin, presenter of Glow Up: Britain's Next Make-Up Star.
Guilt star Bonnar will compete with Lowden and Capaldi, who are both nominated for best film actor for their depiction of the writer Siegfried Sassoon in Benediction.
Balfe, who has starred opposite Heughan in Outlander since the show went into production in Scotland nine years ago, is nominated for best TV actress, along with Vigil’s star Suranne Jones and Phyllis Logan, for her star turn in Guilt.
Marli Siu, one of the young stars of Our Ladies, the comedy-drama adapted from Alan Warner’s book about a group of choir girls running riot in Edinburgh, is nominated for best film actress while Michael Caton-Jones movie is up for best feature film along with Dying to Divorce and Rebel Dykes.
Also nominated for best film actress are rising star Izuka Hoyle for Boiling Point and Tilda Swinton for The Souvenir Part II, which she starred in alongside her daughter Honor.
Guilt, Vigil and prison drama Screw are all nominated for best TV script, while Vigil’s Tom Edge and Guilt creator Neil Forsyth will compete for the best film and TV writer honour, along with Stephen Greenhorn, for Around the World in 80 Days.
Documentaries exploring the Bible John murder mystery, the illegal dumping of waste across Scotland, the beer company Brewdog, the sportswear firms Nike and Adidas, and a reclusive “Highland hermit” are all nominated.
BAFTA Scotland director Jude MacLaverty said: “The strength and breadth of the nominations are testament to the dedicated, creative and extraordinarily talented people working in Scotland’s screen industries.
“Yet, 2022 remains an uncertain and challenging time for the sector, and as an arts charity we understand the incredible financial pressures that organisations and individuals are currently facing.
“In showcasing and celebrating all the nominees at the ceremony next month, the awards will be an opportunity to reiterate the case for support and recognition of Scotland’s incredible creative community and its phenomenal output.”
FULL LIST OF BAFTA SCOTLAND NOMINEES
ACTOR FILM
MARK BONNAR Operation Mincemeat
PETER CAPALDI Benediction
JACK LOWDEN Benediction
ACTRESS FILM
IZUKA HOYLE Boiling Point
MARLI SIU Our Ladies
TILDA SWINTON The Souvenir Part II
ACTOR TELEVISION
JACK DOCHERTY Scot Squad Hogmanay Special
NCUTI GATWA Sex Education
DOUGRAY SCOTT Crime
ACTRESS TELEVISION
CAITRÍONA BALFE Outlander
SURANNE JONES Vigil
PHYLLIS LOGAN Guilt
DIRECTOR – FACTUAL
JACK COCKER Runrig: There Must Be A Place
JOHN MACLAVERTY The Mystery Of Anthrax Island
MATT PINDER The Hunt For Bible John
DIRECTOR - FICTION
MAX MYERS Shetland
ISABELLE SIEB Vigil
JAMES STRONG Vigil
ENTERTAINMENT
BIFFY CLYRO 'A CELEBRATION OF ENDINGS' Oscar Sansom, Simon Neil, Beth Allan – Forest of Black/BBC Four
THE BRILLIANT WORLD OF TOM GATES Production Team - TG Entertainment Ltd., Wild Child Animation, Black Camel Productions/Sky Kids
RICHARD OSMAN'S HOUSE OF GAMES Tamara Gilder, Breid McLoone, Sarah Boyce, John Smith - Remarkable Television/BBC Two
FACTUAL SERIES
DARREN MCGARVEY'S ADDICTIONS Harry Bell, Emma Fentiman, Jack Cocker, Sileas MacInnes - Tern Television Productions /BBC Scotland
RESCUE: EXTREME MEDICS Production Team - Firecrest Films/Channel 4
SCOTLAND’S SACRED ISLANDS WITH BEN FOGLE Harry Bell, Craig Collinson, Ceara East, Clyde Wallbanks – Tern Television Productions/BBC Scotland
FEATURE FILM
DYING TO DIVORCE Sinead Kirwan, Chloë Fairweather, Andrea Cuadrado, Paul Dosaj
OUR LADIES Brian Coffey, Michael Caton-Jones, Laura Viederman
REBEL DYKES Production Team
FEATURES
A COUNTRY LIFE FOR HALF THE PRICE WITH KATE HUMBLE Production Team – Raise the Roof Productions/Channel 5
EXTRAORDINARY ESCAPES WITH SANDI TOKSVIG Sandi Toksvig, Steph Harris, Julie Grant, Ed St Giles – Tuesday’s Child Scotland/Channel 4
MIRIAM AND ALAN: LOST IN SCOTLAND Production Team – Blink Films/Channel 4
GAME
HERCULE POIROT: THE FIRST CASES Development Team - Blazing Griffin
THE LONGEST WALK Alexander Tarvet
STRANGE SICKNESS William Hepburn, Jackson Armstrong, Katharine Neil, Alana Bell - Common Profyt Games Ltd
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
DIRTY BUSINESS (DISCLOSURE) Production Team – BBC Scotland
THE TRUTH ABOUT BREWDOG (DISCLOSURE) Kevin Anderson, Mark Daly, Myles Bonnar, Shelley Jofre – BBC Scotland
THE TRUTH ABOUT NIKE & ADIDAS (DISPATCHES) Production Team – Firecrest Films/Channel 4
SHORT FILM & ANIMATION
THE BAYVIEW Daniel Cook, Marcy Paterson
GROOM Leyla Josephine Coll-O'Reilly, Laura McBride, Lorena Pages, Jack Goessens
TOO ROUGH Production Team
SINGLE DOCUMENTARY
BEING MUM WITH MND Production Team – Lion Television Scotland/BBC Scotland
THE HERMIT OF TREIG Production Team – Aruna Productions/BBC Scotland
SCOTLAND THE RAVE Graeme Armstrong, Liam McArdle, Carlin Wallace, Pauline Law – IWC Media/BBC Scotland
SPECIALIST FACTUAL
BATTLE FOR THE BLACK SWAN (DRAIN THE OCEANS) Production Team - Mallinson Sadler Productions/National Geographic
DOLLY: THE SHEEP THAT CHANGED THE WORLD Harry Bell, Graeme Hart, Gary Scott, Katie Chapman - Tern Television Productions/BBC Scotland
THE HUNT FOR BIBLE JOHN Matt Pinder, Audrey McColligan, Paul McGinness, Iain Scollay – Firecrest Films/BBC Scotland
TELEVISION SCRIPTED
GUILT Production Team – Expectation, Happy Tramp/BBC Scotland
SCREW Rob Williams, Tom Vaughan, Sarah Brown, Brian Kaczynski – STV Studios/Channel 4
VIGIL Production Team – World Productions/BBC One
WRITER FILM/TELEVISION in partnership with Screen Scotland
TOM EDGE Vigil
NEIL FORSYTH Guilt
STEPHEN GREENHORN Around the World in 80 Days
AUDIENCE AWARD in partnership with Screen Scotland
YONG-CHIN BRESLIN Glow Up: Britain's Next Make-Up Star
BRIAN COX Succession
NCUTI GATWA Sex Education
SAM HEUGHAN Outlander
HAZEL IRVINE Tokyo 2020 Olympics
RICHARD RANKIN Outlander
