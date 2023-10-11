BAFTA Scotland Awards: Aftersun, Mayflies, Karen Pirie, Frankie Boyle and Susan Calman in running for honours

Edith Bowman will be hosting this year's BAFTA Scotland Awards. Picture: Jeff Spicer/BAFTA/Getty Images

A Scottish filmmaker’s debut feature is leading the race for honours at this year’s BAFTA Scotland Awards.

Aftersun, a coming-of-age drama written and directed by Charlotte Wells, has picked up five nominations ahead of next month’s ceremony.

Its stars Paul Mescal and Frankie Corio, who played a father and daughter on holiday together at a Turkish holiday resort, will be competing in the best film actor and actress categories. Edinburgh-born Wells is up for the best fiction director, best film and TV writer, and best feature film prizes.

Lead actors Frankie Corio and Paul Mescal with Charlotte Wells, the writer and director of Aftersun, which opened last year's Edinburgh International Film Festival. Picture: Getty/Euan Cherry

TV dramas Mayflies and Karen Pirie have both secured three nominations for the awards, which will be held in Glasgow on 19 November.

Frankie Boyle and Susan Calman both have shows nominated in the best entertainment category.

Mayflies, which was adapted from Andrew O’Hagan’s acclaimed novel about two lifelong friends forced to deal with a heartbreaking decision, and Karen Pirie, which has brought author Val McDermid’s much-loved detective to the screen, are both in contention for best scripted TV production, along with the final series of Neil Forsyth’s darkly comic crime drama Guilt.

In the best TV actor category, Mayflies star Tony Curran will be up against stage and screen veteran Brian Cox, for his role in Succession, as well as rising stars Lewis Gribben and Conor McCarron, for their respective roles in Somewhere Boy and Dog Days.

Martin Compston and Tony Curran play Jimmy and Tully in Mayflies. Picture: PA Photo/BBC/Synchronicity Films/Jamie Simpson.

Karen Pirie star Lauren Lyle is up for best TV actress, alongside Mayflies star Ashley Jensen, Izuka Hoyle for Big Boys and Vinette Robinson for Six Four.

Irish screen star Mescal, who shot to fame with his starring role in Normal People, is up against James Cosmo, for his role in My Sailor, My Love, and Chinaza Uche, for A Good Person in the best film actor category.

Corio, who was just 10 when she was cast in Aftersun, and was still only 12 by the time the film was released, is up against The Lost King star Sally Hawkins and Lucy Holliday, for her role in Blue Jean.

Jono McLeod’s documentary My Old School, which explored the extraordinary story of Scotland’s notorious schoolboy imposter “Brandon Lee,” is nominated for best feature film, alongside Aftersun and Hassan Nazer’s Winners.

Lauren Lyle plays Karen Pirie in the TV adaptation of Val McDermid's detective novels.

Wells and Karen Pirie’s Gareth Bryn will compete for the best fiction director honour with Jon S Baird, for his Cold War thriller Tetris.Wells is nominated for best film and TV writer, along with Forsyth, for his new drama series Gold, which recalled the events around the Brink's-Mat robbery 40 years ago, and Krysty Wilson-Cairns, for her screenplay for The Good Nurse, about the American serial killer Charles Cullen.

BAFTA Scotland director Jude MacLaverty said: “It’s a great source of pride to be able to bring our creative community together and celebrate another exceptional year in film and television.

"Our nominations this year reflect the incredible standard of work and creativity that is possible with support for, and investment in, the Scottish screen industries, and the individuals who are committed to telling stories that can reach and resonate globally.

"From first-time nominations for debut performances, to beloved screen veterans, it is so encouraging to see such a diverse range amongst our nominees.”

Aftersun star Paul Mescal and the film's writer-director, Charlotte Wells, at last year's EIFF opening gala. Picture: Pako Mera

Broadcaster Edith Bowman, who will be returning to host the event, added: “I am over the moon to be asked back to host this year’s BAFTA Scotland Awards.