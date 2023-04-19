Glasgow’s celebration of the written word is back with a packed and varied programme including a fair few star guests.
More than 120 events involving 175 authors from Scotland and beyond are set to showcase a broad range of subjects and genres at the Aye Write festival from May 19-28.
The talks, readings and discussions will take place at the Mitchell Library and the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, with tickets on sale now by clicking here.
Festival organisers say that: “A range of current topics and cultural themes underpin our carefully curated programme, with content focusing on subjects as diverse as the cost-of-living crisis, the war in Ukraine, health and wellbeing, the environment and climate crisis, today’s political environment in the UK, sport, and the criminal justice system.”
Here are 10 of the well kent faces making an appearance at this year’s event – and what they’ll be talking about.
1. Ruby Wax
Talking about her book I’m Not as Well as I Thought I Was, Ruby Wax will be at the Royal Concert Hall on May 17 at 6.30pm. I’m Not As Well As I Thought I Was is an honest and insightful read into Ruby’s psyche and explores the impact of trauma on our own mental health and wellbeing. Reflecting on years of personal and professional experience, Ruby opens up on her struggles with mental health and journey through treatments, hoping to offer reassurance and support to anyone struggling with their own mental health. Photo: Jeff Spicer
2. Darren McGarvey
Orwell Prize winning author and commentator Darren McGarvey will be at the Royal Concert Hall with his spoken word show, and book of the same name, The Social Distance Between Us on May 19 at 7.30pm. Join McGarvey on a journey through a divided Britain in search of answers. Our latter-day Orwell exposes the true scale of Britain's social ills and reveals why our current political class, those tasked with bringing solutions, are so distanced from our lived experience that they are the last people you'd want fighting your corner. Photo: Eamonn M. McCormack
3. Stuart Braithwaite
Singer and rock star Stuart Braithwaite will be at the Royal Concert Hall on May 28 at 9.15pm talking about his autobiography Spaceships Over Glasgow. Stuart Braithwaite was perhaps always destined for a life of psychedelic adventuring on the furthest frontiers of noise in Mogwai, one of the Glasgow and Scotland best loved bands. Spaceships Over Glasgow spans a delinquent childhood, rock star hedonism and making music in one of the most ground-breaking post-rock bands of the past three decades. Photo: National World
4. Pat Nevin
Former professional football Pat Nevin will be talking to STV news anchor John MacKay at the Royal Concert Hall on May 28 at 6pm. They'll be discussing Nevin’s memoir Football and How To Survive It. The book takes us on a journey to the less glamorous side of football. rom Tranmere to Kilmarnock, he plays some of the best football he’s ever played. Then, in an unprecedented twist of fate, finds himself both player and Chief Executive of Scottish First Division club Motherwell.What follows is an entertaining and revealing tale of the side of football that you rarely see as Pat tries to keep the lid on simmering tensions between owner and the manager; travels in Lear jets one moment, but has to sell off half the team, the next. Photo: Stu Forster