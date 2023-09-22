Astronomy Photographer of the Year 2023

Royal Observatory Greenwich announces the winner of Astronomy Photographer of the Year 15
By Andrew O'Brien
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 13:32 BST
The overall winners of the Royal Observatory Greenwich’s Astronomy Photographer of the Year 15 are Marcel Drechsler, Xavier Strottner and Yann Sainty for their photograph Andromeda, Unexpected that captures a surprising discovery – a huge plasma arc next to the Andromeda Galaxy (M31). Scientists are now investigating the giant object in a transnational collaboration. It could be the largest such structure nearest to us in the Universe. The image will be on display alongside the winners of the other categories in the accompanying exhibition, opening at the National Maritime Museum on Saturday 16 September 2023.
1. Royal Observatory Greenwich Astronomy Photographer of the Year 15
Winner and Overall Winner
Andromeda, Unexpected A team of amateur astronomers led by Marcel Drechsler, Xavier Strottner and Yann Sainty made a surprising discovery a huge plasma arc next to the Andromeda Galaxy.
Scientists are now investigating the newly discovered giant in a transnational collaboration. It could be the largest such structure in the nearby environment in the Universe. The Andromeda Galaxy is the closest spiral galaxy to the Milky Way. It is undoubtedly one of the most photographed deep-sky objects ever. The new discovery of such a large structure in the immediate vicinity of the galaxy was all the more surprising.
‘What does a discovery image look like? It is mostly a blurry black and white image that depicts an almost invisible faint dot or a spectrum that is incomprehensible to us. However, that was not the case this time. This astrophoto is as spectacular as it is valuable. It not only presents Andromeda in a new way, but also raises the quality of astrophotography to a new level.’ – László Francsics Taken with a Takahashi FSQ-106EDX4 telescope, Sky-Watcher EQ6 Pro mount, ZWO ASI2600MM Pro camera, 382 mm f/3.6, multiple exposures between 1 and 600 seconds, 111 hours total exposure
Location: Near Nancy, France Photo: Marcel Drechsler, Xavier Strottner and Yann Sainty
4. Royal Observatory Greenwich Astronomy Photographer of the Year 15
New Zealand regularly has aurora but due to its distance from the magnetic pole they are often not particularly vibrant for observers. Due to the increased solar activity the region saw this year, the photographer was able to capture a highly colourful aurora over Birdlings Flat, New Zealand.
‘A strong aurora image does not always need to display chaotic structures. Sometimes the best way to convey how it feels to witness the spectacle is to capture the serenity and peace of a celestial light display. This image fits the bill perfectly, with the strong pink and red hue over the more common green elevating it to a whole new level. Absolutely stunning!’ - Steve Marsh Taken with a Rokinon 14mm f/2.8 telescope, Nikon Z6 (Astro modified) camera, 14 mm f/1.8, ISO 1600, 15-second exposure Location: Birdlings Flat, Canterbury, New Zealand Photo: Chester Hall-Fernandez