The 2022 dates will be the first time the Canadian alt-rockers have toured since 2018’s Everything Now tour saw them perform from inside a boxing ring in a series of memorable ‘in the round’ concerts.

And Scottish fans will be delighted to see a date north of the border on their schedule.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s when it is and what to expect.

When are Arcade Fire playing in Scotland?

The band have announced they will be playing four dates in the UK, as follows:

September 2: Birmingham (Utilita Arena Birmingham)September 3: Manchester (AO Arena)September 5: Glasgow (OVO Hydro)September 8: London (The O2).

Support on all gigs on the European leg of the tour will come from Feist.

Win Butler of Arcade Fire performs onstage at the Mojave Tent during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 15, 2022 in Indio, California.

While there is currently only one Scottish gig, Arcade Fire have been known to stage smaller shows at short notice, so keep an eye on their social media accounts just in case.

Previous smaller Scottish gigs have seen them play to delighted fans at the Edinburgh Corn Exchange (now the O2 Academy) and the Glasagow Barrowlands (under the name The Reflektors).

A pound from every ticket sale will go to Kanpe, which supports vulnerable communities in Haiti.

What is Arcade Fire’s latest album?

Arcade Fire’s gig in Scotland will be in support of their latest album ‘Us’, that was released last week.

It followed the release of their first single in five years back in March, with the track ‘The Lightning I, II,’.

The album was produced by Nigel Godrich alongside band members Win Butler and Régine Chassagne, and will be the last to feature Win’s brother Will Butler who recently announced he was leaving Arcade Fire.

Announcing the split on Twitter, he said: “I left at the end of last year, after the new record was complete. There was no acute reason beyond that I’ve changed – and the band has changed – over the last almost 20 years. Time for new things.”

The band’s sixth album has received generally favourable reviews from critics, with aggregator site Metacritic showing 76 per cent positive feedback.

What will the setlist be?

While we can’t be sure of the setlist, Arcade Fire’s recent gig reopening London’s famous KOKO venue may provide some hints.

They played:

Age of Anxiety I

Ready to Start

The Suburbs

The Suburbs (Continued)

Neighborhood #1 (Tunnels)

Generation A

My Body Is a Cage

Afterlife

Reflektor

Age of Anxiety II (Rabbit Hole)

Creature Comfort

Sprawl II (Mountains Beyond Mountains)

Everything Now

The Lightning I

The Lightning II

Rebellion (Lies)

Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)

Wake Up

End of the Empire I-III

End of the Empire IV (Sagittarius A)

How can I get tickets?

Tickets for the Glasgow show go up on general sale on Friday, May 13, at 10am.

However fans can get their hands on tickets earlier by using one of several presales.

If you are a customer of OVO or 02, use your app to get tickets from 10am on Wednesday, May 11.

If you preordered the new album from the band’s website you will get a code to allow you access to tickets from the same time, although no purchase is actually necessary – so you can just sign up on the website here.

Finally, both the venue website and Live Nation have presales starting at 10am on Thursday, May 12. Just register your email on the websites for access.