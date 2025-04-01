1 . Danger Mouse X Paris Hilton (2006)

This prank was a stroke of subversive genius. Danger Mouse, known for his experimental hip-hop and mashups, created a CD-R titled Paris Hilton that contained his own original music, completely different from the pop sound expected from Paris Hilton. He then, with the help of some accomplices, replaced the actual Paris Hilton album in several record stores with his own creation. The resulting confusion and hilarity stemmed from music critics reviewing his avant-garde work as if it were Hilton's, leading to some incredibly entertaining and wildly inaccurate reviews. | Getty Images