Scotland's international poetry festival has hit out at the Home Office after a leading writer and performer from Morocco was forced to pull out of an appearance this weekend after being turned down for a visa.

Organisers of Stanza, which is taking place in St Andrews this weekend, say the poet has been treated as a "potential illegal immigrant" despite obtaining 35 legal documents.

It has accused the Home Office of ignoring her "considerable talent and body of work" and undermining cross-cultural collaboration and "the sharing of international art when it's needed most."

Habiballah had been due to appear at the opening event of the festival at the Byre Theatre along with Scotland’s national poet, Kathleen Jamie, and make several other appearances over the weekend.

Artistic director Ryan van Winkle said: "We are heartbroken for Soukaina Habiballah and deeply disappointed by the UK government's refusal to grant her a visa.

"Countless resources went into programming her participation in our festival, as well as her first-ever tour of Scotland, working closely with our partners at Highlight Arts and senior figures in the British Council to secure her attendance.

"These capricious decisions by the Home Office not only undermine cross-cultural collaboration but also stifle the sharing of international art at a time when it's needed most.

Moroccan poet Soukaina Habiballah.

"Soukaina submitted all the required paperwork, including around 35 official documents, and provided proof of her status as a leading Arabic poet with work commitments both in Morocco and internationally.

"Yet the Home Office ignored her considerable talent and body of work and saw fit to consider her a potential illegal immigrant, despite having no evidence that this has ever been an issue.

"Their scepticism regarding why an artist or her calibre would leave her family, home and networks to move to the UK is beyond our comprehension.

"It's insulting and humiliating to see acclaimed artists like Soukaina face such obstacles.

"It's imperative for us, and other festivals dealing with similar decisions from the Home Office, that the UK government rethinks its visa policies to ensure the vibrancy of our cultural sector and the value international artists bring to local audiences who otherwise would not encounter their vital work."

In a recent interview for the festival website, Habiballah admitted she was experiencing “visa complications”.

She said at the time: “I long for the simplicity of being recognised for one’s artistry. I am profoundly grateful for the invitation to participate in the vibrant Stanza festival.”

Scottish PEN, a campaign group which champions freedom of expression and literature across borders, said: “The decision by the Home Office to deny readers in Scotland the chance to welcome Soukaina Habiballah and enjoy her readings in person casts a shadow over literature in our country.”

A statement from the Scottish Poetry Library said: “Solidarity with Soukaina Habiballah. International artistic exchange is the mark of an outward-looking, progressive society.”

Scottish culture secretary Angus Robertson said: “Too often Scottish festivals and cultural events are let down by the UK Home Office, who block the participation of international performers.

"Please read the statement by Scotland's international poetry festival about the latest appalling example.”

Writer and broadcaster Alistair Heather, who hosts a Scottish poetry podcast with Kathleen Jamie, said: “superb poet has suddenly been denied a visa to perform in St Andrews.

“We’re culturally poorer, cut off and out of the loop. Why would artists try to come here if this is their welcome?”