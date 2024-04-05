Actress Vicky McClure (left) and film director Jonny Owen

It is a concept aimed at giving people the chance to party and “still make it home in time for dinner”.

Actress Vicky McClure and her filmmaker husband Jonny Owen’s Day Fever events have sold out in venues across the UK. And the pair have now spoken about bringing the over-30s clubbing event to Scotland.

Day Fever is coming to Edinburgh’s O2 Academy on Sunday May 26 and Glasgow’s BAaD on Saturday 13 April with both shows now sold out. While their London events were big, over 1,000 people, the Edinburgh Day Fever is set to be the biggest yet, with about 2,000 people in attendance.

McClure said: “I’m a McClure so I know the Scottish vibe runs within me. I've spent a bit of time throughout my career in Scotland and I've always found that Glasgow feels very similar to Nottingham (where she is from) there's always been the same sort of vibe.

"And I love the tagline. It's about the people. It really does feel like that. Edinburgh, I've spent some time there and it's such a vibrant city. The Edinburgh one is going to be the biggest one but both cities are just going to go off. I think we're ready to party.”

Owen added: “I was really excited about coming to Scotland as I've been going to Glasgow since I was in my teens. You do find that the audiences in Scotland are fantastic, all bands talk about it, don't they. The fact they sold out so quickly - Glasgow went within about three hours and the fact that Edinburgh is the biggest - it's really nice.”

Owen said that he has invited his friend Irvine Welsh while McClure has asked her Line of Duty co-star Martin Compston to come along.

Along with some potential famous faces, attendees to Day Fever can expect a big dance floor, with no tables and chairs to contend with. The music is curated by the couple along with Jon McClure of the band Reverend and the Makers.

McClure was given an MBE for services to drama and charity after she founded the Dementia Choir, and Owen said that the tagline for the choir - music is medicine - inspired him with the idea of a day time club.

