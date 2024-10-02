A song to save the world? The Lonely Together performs Endless Sunset Oblivion for the Scotsman Sessions

Welcome to the Scotsman Sessions, a series of short video performances from artists all around the country introduced by our critics. This week, Edinburgh-based musician Mike Baillie, aka The Lonely Together, performs his song Endless Sunset Oblivion

Endless Sunset Oblivion is the name of a song, an album, a Fringe musical and a novel by Edinburgh-based musician Mike Baillie who records as The Lonely Together. The novel is still in the works but its synopsis provided the impetus for one-man musical play Endless Sunset Oblivion: A Story On The State Of The World which Baillie performed at last year’s Fringe.

“It was by far the most ambitious creative undertaking I’ve ever embarked on, turning the album into a real adventure with moving parts,” says Baillie. “It is a very human tale, set against a dystopian backdrop – corruption in power, raging climate, dangerous technological advances, performative compassion. I wanted to tackle some of the major problems we are facing, presenting solutions through the character of Reuben as he sets out on a mission to save the world with a song – Endless Sunset Oblivion.

“It serves as the linchpin for the entire album. This song not only ignited the creative spark for the rest of the record but also set the stage for its overarching existential theme. They say that in your final moments, your life flashes before your eyes. Endless Sunset Oblivion captures that very moment, portraying the end of the world.”

Baillie performs said song for Scotsman Sessions, filmed at Metro 13 Music in Granton. In a previous life, this was Chamber Studio, where Baillie recorded his first album, aged 19 and full of fervour for American music from Glen Campbell to The Afghan Whigs. “As soon as I picked up a guitar, there was no going back,” he says. “I threw myself into it, teaching myself how to play and get the most out of it in terms of the big, lush, open chords you can hear all through the Lonely Together catalogue.”

Baillie recorded the debut Lonely Together album, Everything Viewed Backwards Through the Rearviewmirror, in 2021 with vocalist Gemma Thurston, bassist Matthew Casey and drummer David Calder. His collaborators on Endless Sunset Oblivion include Chrvches/The Kills drummer Johnny Scott and producer Rod Jones of Idlewild.

“This feels like the best, most ‘me’ record I have released to date, and certainly not small in its scope and ambition,” he says. “The vinyl is really beautiful – everybody should buy one!”

Baillie recently completed a (free) tour of independent record stores across the UK and Ireland. “I wanted to try and do something positive for music fans at a time when live music seems so expensive, stadiums filling up as grassroots venues close amid a cost-of-living crisis,” he says. “As a fully independent songwriter with fully independent band, I thought I would act like one and head straight to where the passion lies, in these sacred shops.”