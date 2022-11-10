1. Jobbie peanut butter

The news of this peanut butter 'spread' like wildfire after it was announced with newspapers reporting that "Jobbie makes every morning better". It is a Malysian brand that went viral a few years ago due to its name, Jobbie, which combines the names of Joseph Goh and Debbi Ching - the product's creators. The vegan-friendly peanut butter is available in both creamy and chunky versions.

Photo: Submitted