50,000 revellers head for Edinburgh city centre as Hogmanay celebrations sell out

Jarvis Cocker's band Pulp are headlining Edinburgh's 30th anniversary Hogmanay celebrations this year. Picture: Chris Pizzello

Edinburgh’s Hogmanay celebrations were declared a sell-out as tens of thousands of revellers flocked to the city centre.

The last of around 50,000 tickets for the main street party and open-air concert in Princes Street Gardens were snapped up by early afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Four days of events are being staged in the heart of the Scottish capital for the first time since 2010-11 to mark the 30th anniversary of the Hogmanay festival, which had pre-sold tickets in more than 60 countries this year.

Two days of events were held in Princes Street Gardens for the 30th anniversary edition of Edinburgh's Hogmanay festival.

The countdown to the bells began in the Assembly Rooms, which hosted a family-friendly Bairns New Year Revels event, ahead of a four-hour party at the venue over midnight.

Britpop giants Pulp were lined up to headline the 10,000-capacity Concert in the Gardens, while the street party includes a “silent disco” zone and performances from the Kinnaris Quintet and Elephant Sessions.

The festival, which began on Friday with a torchlight procession through the city centre, also included a Night Afore Disco Party in Princes Street Gardens on Saturday, featuring Bjorn Again and Fringe favourites Massaoke.Speaking after the main events were declared a sell-out, Unique Events director Al Thomson said: “To have 50,000 people in the streets of Edinburgh enjoying good music, good company, and one of the best fireworks displays in the world – there's no better way to start the new year.

“We started things off right with the Torchlight Procession on Friday, where we saw 20,000 people come together to shine a light on homelessness, raising money for our charity partner Social Bite.

Two days of events were held in Princes Street Gardens for the 30th anniversary edition of Edinburgh's Hogmanay festival.

“This is just the perfect end to the year and the best way to celebrate 30 years of Edinburgh’s Hogmanay.”

Edinburgh’s Hogmanay festival, which was valued at more than £48.5m for the economy last year, is expected to attract an overall audience of 85,000 over its four days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The New Year’s Day programme features around six hours of free entertainment in venues across the Old and New Towns, including St Giles’ Cathedral, Greyfriars Kirk, the Virgin Hotel, the Assembly Rooms, the Fruitmarket Gallery and the St Andrew Square Spiegeltent.

Acts appearing across a First Footin culture trail include Lau, Bemz, Hot Chip, Kathryn Joseph, Fergus McCreadie, Becky Sikasa, Cloth, Cammy Barnes, Hannah Fisher, No Windows, Cera Impala and Man of Moon.