2Moreish singer Debbz tells how the lyrics at the start of the up and coming release of Get Up Stand Up came about
Edinburgh entertainment star couple Craig and Debbz flew to the Czech Republic to record new music in the QFX studios at the home of Kirk Turnbull and after discussions the three of them decided on writing a new song from scratch which Kirk and Craig created a great hook in the chorus which ended up as the title of the new '2Moreish' track 'Get Up Stand Up'.
Debbz was asked to start the song with fresh lyrics and after recently losing her father 'Billy' which was still raw as she flew over within days of laying her dad to rest.
She was quite emotional in the studio and Kirk turned to the singer and TV star and said: "Think of your dad and write it for him."
Not long after this Debbz wrote her lyrics and started singing and Kirk told her they are brilliant and after recording the vocals upon listening back Debbz got very emotional as Kirk and Craig said she nailed it and it's beautiful.
The lyrics are the following
'Angel
Take Me To Heaven
Let My Rapture Surround You
Always Together
Falling
Falling Together
Through Our Eternal Bliss
Always Forever.
Currently the track has been making waves and is doing its rounds with clubs and DJ pools in Europe, USA and Australia ahead of the July Release in what QFX star is calling a belter of a Dance track and all three have confirmed they are all spiritual and the lyrics do explain that.
