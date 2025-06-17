2Moreish singer Debbz tells how the lyrics at the start of the up and coming release of Get Up Stand Up came about

The first hit lyric was created after QFX star Kirk Turnbull asked Debbz to think of her Dad when writing the lyrics at the start of the popular dance track in which she completed in the studio alongside her co singer and husband Craig and Co writer and Producer Kirk.

Edinburgh entertainment star couple Craig and Debbz flew to the Czech Republic to record new music in the QFX studios at the home of Kirk Turnbull and after discussions the three of them decided on writing a new song from scratch which Kirk and Craig created a great hook in the chorus which ended up as the title of the new '2Moreish' track 'Get Up Stand Up'.

Debbz was asked to start the song with fresh lyrics and after recently losing her father 'Billy' which was still raw as she flew over within days of laying her dad to rest.

She was quite emotional in the studio and Kirk turned to the singer and TV star and said: "Think of your dad and write it for him."

Creating Dance music that is simply 2Moreish Craig and Debbz with Kirk Turnbull from QFX.

Not long after this Debbz wrote her lyrics and started singing and Kirk told her they are brilliant and after recording the vocals upon listening back Debbz got very emotional as Kirk and Craig said she nailed it and it's beautiful.

The lyrics are the following

'Angel

Take Me To Heaven

2Moreish star Debbz with her father Billy (above) whom she was very close with.

Let My Rapture Surround You

Always Together

Falling

Falling Together

Trio of triumph as 2Moreish finish the popular Get Up Stand Up dance music track in the QFX studio in the Czech Republic.

Through Our Eternal Bliss

Always Forever.

The dance music track has grew fast in popularity with QFX star Kirk's great music skills being added to the new creation which has been making waves with clubs and DJ's all over Europe, USA, Australia and now NZ before it gets its official release date in July.