Crowds watch Olivia Dean perform on the pyramid stage at Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset.

19 of the best pictures from Glastonbury Festival 2024

By Amy Watson
Published 29th Jun 2024, 12:01 BST
Updated 29th Jun 2024, 12:08 BST
The festival continues with Coldplay set to break records with their headline slot

Coldplay will follow pop superstar Dua Lipa, who headlined the festival on Friday, with their Pyramid Stage performance on Saturday. In the process they will become the first act to headline Glastonbury Festival five times. Here are some of the best images from Worthy Farm so far.

Dua Lipa performs at the Glastonbury Festival

Dua Lipa performs at the Glastonbury FestivalPhoto: Tom Wren / SWNS

Fireworks after Dua Lipa performed on the Pyramid Stage

Fireworks after Dua Lipa performed on the Pyramid StagePhoto: Yui Mok

A person relaxes on the bonnet of a car at the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset.

A person relaxes on the bonnet of a car at the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset.Photo: Ben Birchall

People eat food at Rimski's Yard at the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset.

People eat food at Rimski's Yard at the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset.Photo: Ben Birchall

