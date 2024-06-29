Coldplay will follow pop superstar Dua Lipa, who headlined the festival on Friday, with their Pyramid Stage performance on Saturday. In the process they will become the first act to headline Glastonbury Festival five times. Here are some of the best images from Worthy Farm so far.
Dua Lipa performs at the Glastonbury FestivalPhoto: Tom Wren / SWNS
Fireworks after Dua Lipa performed on the Pyramid StagePhoto: Yui Mok
A person relaxes on the bonnet of a car at the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset.Photo: Ben Birchall
People eat food at Rimski's Yard at the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset.Photo: Ben Birchall