Anthrax and Kreator Glasgow Hydro Stage Times: Gig set times, support, tickets, setlists, age restrictions
US metal monsters Anthrax and German thrash titans Kreator have teamed up for a string of gigs.
Formed in New York in 1981 Anthrax are one of the all-time greats of the thrash metal scene and a member of the ‘big four’ along with Metallica, Megadeth and Slayer.
They’ve had a number of different lineups over the years, releasing 11 studio albums and selling over 10 million records.
Meanwhile Kreator were formed a year later, in 1982, in the German city of Essen and have released 15 albums, most recently 2022’s Hate Über Alles.
Massively influential, they remained in the the underground for years but have become increasingly popular recently, scoring a German number one with 2017’s Gods of Violence.
Now the two have teamed up and there’s good news for Scottish metalheads, with a stop in Glasgow.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When are Anthrax and Kreator playing Glasgow?
Anthrax and Kreator play Glasgow's OVO Hydro on their UK tour on Wednesday, November 27.
Who is supporting Anthrax and Kreator at their Glasgow gig?
Anthrax and Kreator have announced that American thrash metal band Testament will support them on their Glasgow date. Formed in 1983 under the name Legacy, the band have released 13 studio albums, most recently 2020’s Titans of Creation.
Who will play first?
What are the stage times for Anthrax and Kreator in Glasgow?
Doors open at 5.30pm and it’s expected (although not guaranteed) that the set times will be the same as they were for the tour stops in Dublin and Manchester. That means that Testament will kick things off at 6.30pm, followed by Kreator at 8pm and Anthrax at 9.45pm. The gig will end at 11pm.
Are tickets still available for Anthrax and Kreator?
If you've decided at the last minute that you'd like to go to the gig there are still tickets available from Ticketmaster here starting at £57.90 (plus booking fee).
Are there any age restrictions at Anthrax and Kreator’s Hydro gig?
In the standing area it’s over-16s only. In the seated areas it’s over 8s only, with all under-16s having to be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.
What is the likely Anthrax setlist?
Expect to hear the majority of the following in Glasgow, taken from their recent Manchester gig.
- A.I.R.
- Got the Time
- Caught in a Mosh
- Fight 'Em 'Til You Can't
- Madhouse
- Be All, End All
- Metal Thrashing Mad
- Breathing Lightning
- I Am the Law
- The Devil You Know
- Gung-Ho
- Antisocia
- Indians
What is the likely Kreator setlist?
Expect to hear the majority of the following in Glasgow, taken from their recent Manchester gig.
- Hate Über Alles
- Phobia
- Coma of Souls
- Enemy of God
- 666 - World Divided
- Hordes of Chaos (A Necrologue for the Elite)
- Hail to the Hordes
- Betrayer
- Satan Is Real
- Phantom Antichrist
- Strongest of the Strong
- Terrible Certainty
- Violent Revolution
- Pleasure to Kill
