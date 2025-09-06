Annika is about to finish its second season and a ‘decision’ has been made on series 3 🚨

Annika’s second season will conclude this weekend.

A ‘decision has been made’ on the show’s future.

But will it be back for a third season?

Annika and the MHU will be back for one final case this weekend. The crime drama is set to conclude with its second season.

First broadcast on Alibi in the summer of 2023, the second season has arrived on the BBC. Unfortunately, the outlook for the show’s future is not looking bright.

Nicola Walker has returned to play the titular character, having originally voiced her in the BBC Radio 4 drama Annika Stranded. Audiences may recognise her from shows like ITV’s Unforgotten.

But who is in the cast of the show? Here’s all you need to know:

When is Annika on TV next?

Primetime BBC drama Annika starring Nicola Walker axed after just two series | BBC

Originally broadcast on Alibi two years ago, the latest season of Annika has finally arrived on the BBC. The second series has been broadcast Saturday nights and the last episode will air tonight (September 6).

Annika will be on BBC One/ HD at 9.10pm tonight. The episode is scheduled to run for approximately 50 minutes and finish at around 10pm.

The preview for the finale, via Radio Times, reads: “A brutal murder on Glasgow's canals hits close to home when the victim is identified as a former police officer.”

Will there be a third season of Annika?

Annika debuted in 2021 with the first season arriving on the BBC in 2023. It returned to Alibi that same year and the second series has now landed on BBC One after a two-year wait.

Unfortunately, the chances of a third season seem low right now. A decision has been made by the original broadcaster of the show and it is bad news for fans.

TVZone reports that a spokesperson for UKTV said: “We are incredibly proud of the success of Annika on U&Alibi, but there are no current plans for a third series."

Annika has 12 episodes in total across both its seasons. It’s final episode will air on BBC One tonight.

Who is in the cast of Annika?

Nicola Walker as DI Annika Strandhed

Jamie Sives as DS Michael McAndrews

Katie Leung as DC Blair Ferguson

Ukweli Roach as DS Tyrone Clarke (series 2 episodes 1-3)

Varada Sethu as DS Harper Weston (series 2)

Kate Dickie as DCI Diane Oban

Silvie Furneaux as Morgan

Paul McGann as Jake Strathearn

The show also features plenty of guest stars because of its case of the week style format. So keep your eyes peeled for any surprise appearances.

In the BBC Radio 4 version the action was set in Oslo, but it has been moved to Glasgow.

In the BBC Radio 4 version the action was set in Oslo, but it has been moved to Glasgow.

Who is new for series 2?

Doctor Who star Varada Sethu is the new face in the main cast of Annika for season two. She plays DS Harper Weston and joins after DS Tyrone Clarke leaves the team.

Varada Sethu was most recently on screen as Belinda Chandra in Doctor Who - the companion to Ncuti Gatwa’s 15th Doctor. She had previously appeared in the episode Boom in 2024.

She also played Detective Sergeant Mishal Ali in Hard Sun. Varada also had a role as Cinta Kaz in Disney+’s Andor.