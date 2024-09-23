This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Renowned Dutch violinist André Rieu has announced his return to the United Kingdom.

The multi-award winning musician is set for dates in Spring 2025, including performances in Birmingham and Manchester.

Here’s the full list of dates for André Rieu’s 2025 tour, how to get tickets and what he performed when he last performed in the UK.

With over 40 million albums sold, more than 500 platinum awards, nearly 10 million Facebook followers, and billions of views on YouTube, André Rieu is returning to the UK.

Having drawn massive crowds previously during his tours of the UK and Ireland, Rieu is set for a Spring tour in 2025, kicking off his return to the country with a date in Nottingham, followed by dates in Manchester, Liverpool, Glasgow, London and Birmingham.

Known as the "King of Waltz," Rieu will once again bring his beloved 60-member Johann Strauss Orchestra and international soloists to captivate audiences with beloved opera classics and iconic film scores to romantic ballads and, of course, the waltzes that have earned Rieu his global acclaim.

Andre Rieu is set to return to the United Kingdom with the announcement of a Spring 2025 tour.

Speaking about his return to the UK, Rieu explains: “I am so excited to return to the UK and Ireland [as] it is always a special experience to perform for such passionate audiences.”

“Together with my Johann Strauss Orchestra, we will bring you an unforgettable evening filled with waltzes, opera arias, beautiful songs, and a lot of fun! We’ll make sure it’s a night to remember.”

Rieu’s performances are not your usual classical music affair; with elaborate costumes, stunning stage designs, vibrant lighting, and an intimate connection with the audience, every Rieu show is a heartfelt celebration of music and life.

Where is André Rieu performing on his 2025 UK tour?

André Rieu is set to perform at the following venues on the following dates in the United Kingdom:

Where can I get tickets to see André Rieu on his 2025 UK tour?

Tickets to see André Rieu on one of his UK shows are available through Ticketmaster UK or André Rieu’s website from today.

What did André Rieu perform when he last played in the United Kingdom?

André Rieu was in the United Kingdom performing in early 2024, so we don’t need to delve too far back into his performance history on this occasion. At this show at the Utilita Arena in Sheffield on April 19 2024, the following performance took place (credit: Setlist.FM .)

