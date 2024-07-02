Anastacia tour 2025: Everything you need to know about tickets and pre-sale for Anastacia's Glasgow show
Noughties pop icon Anastacia has announced a Scottish date as part of her 2025 tour.
Best known for hit songs such as I’m Outta Love and Left Outside Alone, the American singer-songwriter will perform in Glasgow next year to celebrate the 25th anniversary of her debut album, Not That Kind.
Speaking about the tour Anastacia said she is “beyond excited”.
She said: “I am beyond excited to be on the road again in Europe and blessed to get to come and perform in so many gorgeous places to my very special family. I didn’t get to do a tour for my first album which makes this all the more special.
“I can’t believe it’s been 25 years since ‘Not That Kind’, we will be sure to celebrate in true Anastacia style. It’ll be one big anniversary party. I can’t wait to see you all there!”
As well as her date at the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, Anastacia will perform 13 shows as part of the UK and Ireland leg of the tour with stops in cities including Dublin, Oxford and Manchester.
For those looking to grab Anastacia Glasgow tickets, here’s when they go on sale, what you need to know about pre-sale and more.
Here’s how to get pre-sale for Anastacia’s Glasgow show
There are several different pre-sale options available to fans of Anastacia looking to attend her Glasgow tour date.
O2 Priority customers can grab pre-sale tickets for her Glasgow show from 10am on Wednesday, July 3.
In addition, fans registered with Live Nation will have access to the website’s exclusive pre-sale tickets which will go on sale at 10am on Thursday, July 4.
When do tickets go on sale?
Tickets for the Not That Kind 2025 tour will go on sale at 10am on Friday, July 5.
Fans looking to see the star in Glasgow can purchase tickets through Ticketmaster or the Glasgow Life website.
To avoid disappointment, log into any accounts in advance and ensure you are in an area with stable wi-fi.
How much are Glasgow Anastacia tickets?
For Anastacia’s Glasgow show, tickets will cost £39.20, £58.80 or £75.60, including booking fees, with prices varying from venue to venue.
Full list of Anastacia’s UK and Ireland tour dates
Anastacia will perform at Glasgow’s Royal Concert Hall on Friday, April 25, in the middle of her UK and Ireland shows.
- Wednesday, April 16 2025 – Portsmouth Guildhall
- Thursday, April 17 2025 – Bath Forum
- Saturday, April 19 2025 – Swansea Arena
- Tuesday, April 22 2025 - Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre
- Wednesday, April 23 – Belfast Ulster Hall
- Friday, April 25 – Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
- Sunday, April 27 – Oxford New Theatre
- Monday, April 28 – Birmingham Symphony Hall
- Wednesday, April 30 – Manchester O2 Apollo
- Thursday, May 1 – Nottingham Royal Concert Hall
- Saturday, May 3 – Newcastle O2 City Hall
- Sunday, May 4 – York Barbican
- Tuesday, May 6 – London Palladium
