Anastacia, best known for songs such as I'm Outta Love, will go on tour in 2025. | Getty Images

Anastacia has announced that she will perform in Scotland as part of her Not That Kind tour.

Noughties pop icon Anastacia has announced a Scottish date as part of her 2025 tour.

Best known for hit songs such as I’m Outta Love and Left Outside Alone, the American singer-songwriter will perform in Glasgow next year to celebrate the 25th anniversary of her debut album, Not That Kind.

Speaking about the tour Anastacia said she is “beyond excited”.

Anastacia performs on stage during the Abu Dhabi Dream Ball at Yas Island on December 09, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Cedric Ribeiro/Getty Images for the Global Gift Gala) | Getty Images for the Global Gift

She said: “I am beyond excited to be on the road again in Europe and blessed to get to come and perform in so many gorgeous places to my very special family. I didn’t get to do a tour for my first album which makes this all the more special.

“I can’t believe it’s been 25 years since ‘Not That Kind’, we will be sure to celebrate in true Anastacia style. It’ll be one big anniversary party. I can’t wait to see you all there!”

The Glasgow Royal Concert Hall. | AllisonLouvain - stock.adobe.com

As well as her date at the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, Anastacia will perform 13 shows as part of the UK and Ireland leg of the tour with stops in cities including Dublin, Oxford and Manchester.

For those looking to grab Anastacia Glasgow tickets, here’s when they go on sale, what you need to know about pre-sale and more.

Here’s how to get pre-sale for Anastacia’s Glasgow show

There are several different pre-sale options available to fans of Anastacia looking to attend her Glasgow tour date.

O2 Priority customers can grab pre-sale tickets for her Glasgow show from 10am on Wednesday, July 3.

In addition, fans registered with Live Nation will have access to the website’s exclusive pre-sale tickets which will go on sale at 10am on Thursday, July 4.

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets for the Not That Kind 2025 tour will go on sale at 10am on Friday, July 5.

Fans looking to see the star in Glasgow can purchase tickets through Ticketmaster or the Glasgow Life website.

To avoid disappointment, log into any accounts in advance and ensure you are in an area with stable wi-fi.

How much are Glasgow Anastacia tickets?

For Anastacia’s Glasgow show, tickets will cost £39.20, £58.80 or £75.60, including booking fees, with prices varying from venue to venue.

Full list of Anastacia’s UK and Ireland tour dates

Anastacia will perform at Glasgow’s Royal Concert Hall on Friday, April 25, in the middle of her UK and Ireland shows.