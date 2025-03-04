This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Alanis Morissette has added one more show to her UK itinerary in 2025.

The Hand in Pocket singer has revealed she is set to perform in London this July.

The date comes ahead of the singer starting her Las Vegas residency in October 2025.

The You Oughta Know singer has added a London date to her current UK tour plans, which include performances in Glasgow, Lytham Green in Lancashire and Cardiff, before she jets off to start her residency at Las Vegas’ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace between October 14 and November 2 2025.

The announcement of the London show follows her whirlwind Triple Moon tour across North America, where Morissette performed alongside Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, as well as Morgan Wade.

Fans in the UK can now look forward to seeing the iconic singer live in one of her biggest European performances this summer.

Alanis Morissette - UK Tour dates 2025

Alanis Morissette is scheduled to perform at the following locations on the following dates:

Where can I get tickets to see Alanis Morissette on her UK tour?

London pre-sale tickets

Artist pre-sale tickets are currently on sale for Morissette’s London show, with Spotify pre-sales set to commence on March 6 2025 from 12pm GMT.

General ticket sales

General ticket sales for Alanis Morissette’s London show will then go on sale on March 7 2025 from 10am through Ticketmaster , with her other UK dates currently on sale now.

When are tickets to see Alanis Morissette at her Las Vegas residency on sale?

Those heading to Las Vegas later in the year who want to catch Alanis Morissette during her residency at The Coliseum at Cesar’s Palace can check out ticketing options from Tickets On Sale’s website .