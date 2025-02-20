Air have a date with Scotland this summer. | Getty Images

The show has been touring the world for the past two years and is finally coming to Scotland.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

French electronic duo Air have annouced that they will be bringing their critically-acclaimed Moon Safari tour to North Berwick’s Fringe by the Sea festival this summer.

They’ll be playing their much-loved debut album in full, along with a set of greatest hits, to mark the record’s 25th anniversary (although it’ll be 27 by the time they play Scotland).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Containing the hit singles Sexy Boy and Kelly Watch The Stars, the set will be accompanied by stunning visuals.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When are Air playing Scotland?

Air will be playing North Berwick as part of the Fringe by the Sea festival on Saturday, August 2. Taking place in the festival’s Big Top venue, the gig is scheduled to run from 7-11pm.

How can I get tickets for Air’s Scottish gig?

Tickets for Air’s North Berwick gig are on sale now here.

How much are tickets for Air’s 2025 Scottish gig?

It’s an all-standing gig and all tickets are priced at £75.

What is the likely Air setlist?

Air play their seminal album Moon Safari in full, followed by a greatest hits set. Expect to hear most, if not all, of the following in North Berwick, taken from a recent setlist in Sydney.

La femme d'argent Sexy Boy All I Need Kelly Watch the Stars Talisman Remember You Make It Easy Ce matin‐là New Star in the Sky (Chanson pour Solal) Le voyage de Pénélope Radian Venus Cherry Blossom Girl Run Highschool Lover Don't Be Light Alone in Kyoto Electronic Performers

Will Air have a support act in North Berwick?

There will be a support act but no announcement has been made yet. Watch this space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Are there any age restrictions for Air’s North Berwick gig?

All ages are welcome, but those under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult over 18.

What other shows have been confirmed for Fringe by the Sea?

Many other shows have yet to be announced, but here’s who’s joining Air in the programme so far:

George Clarke in Conversation - August 1

The Bluebells - August 1

Rory Stewart in Conversation - August 3

The Boomtown Rats - August 6