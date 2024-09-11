I visited world’s deepest hotel in slate mine 1,375ft underground - only accessible by hiking and zip lines
The world's deepest hotel, only accessible by hike, zip lines and flooded chambers, is 1,375ft underground.
Deep Sleep is located in a disused Victorian slate mine below Snowdonia in Wales. Guests can stay in log cabins or slate-roofed chambers - dubbed 'the deepest sleep in the world'.
It has an all-year-round temperature of 10C, with the camp comprising four private twin-bed cabins and a 'romantic grotto' with a double bed.
After the treacherous route underground, through ancient miners stairways, 'decaying bridges' and 'scrambles to negotiate', guests reach their lodgings and are provided with a warm drink, an 'expedition-style meal' and information on their surroundings.
The price is £375 for a cabin, which takes two people, or £575 for the Grotto (also for two people) - which includes an evening meal, breakfast in the morning, and hot/cold drinks.
For more information, visit: https://www.go-below.co.uk/Deep-Sleep.asp
