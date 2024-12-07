Incredible time-lapse footage shows the wind changing direction as Storm Darragh arrived in the UK.

Incredible time-lapse footage shows the wind changing direction as Storm Darragh hit the UK today (December 7).

Posting the footage to X, Kevin Bradshaw wrote: “Timelapse of the change in wind direction as the NNWly blast from Storm Darragh hits Irlam, UK”.

An amber wind warning is in place for North West England, Northern Ireland, SW Scotland, Lothian Borders, South West England, Strathclyde and Wales until 9pm today (December 7). There is also an amber rain warning in place for Wales from 3am to 6pm on December 7.