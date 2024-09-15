Watch these super-cute sleepy raccoons lounge around at the zoo
Watch the adorable antics of these sleepy little raccoons, caught on camera at Northumberland Zoo.
Super-sweet video (click to play above) shows the adorable antics of a group of raccoons during a sleepy Sunday afternoon.
The cute furry animals were caught napping, on their zoolife webcam. The mammals are native to North America, and are nocturnal - meaning they prefer to sleep during the day.
Watch these funny creatures in the video above.
