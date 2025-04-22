Dramatic moment armed police intercept wanted man's vehicle
Body-worn video footage (click to play above) has captured the moment firearms officers tracking a wanted man worked in tandem to intercept a car and arrest a suspect.
On Sunday morning (13 April), officers were alerted to a blue Peugeot suspected of being driven on cloned plates around the Edlington area of Doncaster.
One of the occupants of the vehicle was suspected of being seen in possession of a machete the day prior, and after carefully pursuing the vehicle, officers were able to stop the Peugeot using pre-emptive tactics.
As firearms officers tailed the Peugeot in an unmarked vehicle, colleagues from the same team in a marked police vehicle arrived from a different direction to intercept the vehicle and block it at a junction to prevent it from fleeing the area.
A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray and taken into police custody. A woman was also dealt with at the scene for document offences.
While in custody, a snap bag of suspected drugs was found in his cell, leading to him being re-arrested for possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.
Inspector Chris Blake said: "This was a great example of colleagues working together to communicate effectively with one another in order to track down a wanted individual and bring him into custody.
"Both sets of officers communicated on their radios to track the Peugeot's whereabouts before intercepting it at a safe point so the occupants had no choice but to stop and comply with police.
"We will continue to utilise a range of tactics at our disposal to work proactively to fight crime and keep our communities safe."
