Watch: POV you’re a pilot flying a Typhoon over London for the 80th VE Day flypast

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Incredible footage from inside the cockpit of a typhoon shows the flypast over London.

The VE Day flypast took place in the skies over the capital earlier this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thousands of people flocked to London to watch the commemorative flypast, which flew over The Mall and Buckingham Palace.

Incredible footage inside Typhoon shows VE Day flypast over London | SWNS

Senior Royals, including The King, Queen Camilla, and the Prince and Princess of Wales watched on in delight from the balcony as the aircraft whizzed over the palace.

As ever the Wales children - especially Prince Louis - delighted fans with their animated facial expressions and sweet waves.