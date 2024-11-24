Footage shows residents bailing out their homes, after Storm Bert brought flooding across the UK.

Storm Bert has brought flooding to the UK today (November 24) as downpours submerge areas under water.

Footage revealed that the River Taff in Pontypridd had overflowed - bursting its banks amid ongoing heavy rainfall.

A resident recorded video of flooded streets in Bacup, Lancashire, as cars navigated the gushing water.

There’s also been tumultuous scenes along the coastline in Dorset, as Storm Bert whips the waves into a frenzy.

Hebden Bridge also flooded last night (November 23). Floodwaters gushed down the tracks of Walsden Station.