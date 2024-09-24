Watch the moment girl, 10, who was excluded from school over Cruella de Vil-inspired hair meets the artist who inspired the style-change.

Evie Smith split-dyed half of her mousy brown hair blonde to match her idol Melanie Martinez ahead of her concert in Manchester.

Martinez, an American singer-songwriter, is famous for her blond and black hairstyle - which was inspired by Cruella de Vil from the hit film 101 Dalmatians.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Young Evie Smith meets her hero Melanie Martinez | Courtesy April Smith / SWNS

Sign up to our daily newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, when Evie started a new term this September, she was sent home by teachers who said she needed to dye it back before she could return.

Mum April, 35, said she wouldn't change Evie's hairstyle until she had seen her favourite musician in concert.

Now, April says "all the stress was worth it" as her daughter's "dreams came true" after she was invited to meet Martinez before she went on stage.

She said: "After we shared our story, Melanie Martinez's team reached out to me and Evie.

"They said that Melanie had seen the story in the newspapers and wanted to make the night extra special for Evie.

"They said she could meet her before the concert."

April admitted she was nervous the meeting "wouldn't happen" but was delighted when Evie excitedly returned from the gig at the Co-Op Live Arena on Saturday night.

Evie said: "It was so much fun. Meeting Melanie was the best part. She told me she'd heard so much about me and said she loved my hair. She said I shouldn't dye it back.

"We had a cuddle. It was amazing. She was the best."

Evie's mum said "all the stress was worth it" as her daughter's "dreams came true" | Courtesy April Smith / SWNS

April added: "Melanie was great with her and really focused on empowering her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Evie was crying when she was talking about it this morning. All of her dreams have come true. I'm so grateful.

"I'm also so relieved because I started to worry, you know, thinking, am I a bad mum?

"But seeing her face after the concert - and videos of her singing her heart out. All the stress was worth it."

Evie's meeting with Melanie was a little more rushed than expected as the singer had to get on stage - meaning Evie couldn't get anything signed.

However, the artist's team promised to send Evie some merch - including some signed products.

Teachers at Kincraig Primary School initially took issue with Evie's hair as they claimed it was "distracting" to other students.

Evie, who is in Year 6, said: "It made me feel really disappointed in the school. They singled me out because of my hair.

"It wasn't distracting. It was in a ponytail and nobody was touching it. All my friends think it's really cool, but they don't think it's distracting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I love Melanie's songs and what she means in them lyrically because she tries to turn bullying words into compliments."

Evie was sent home by teachers who said she needed to dye it back before she could return | Blackpool Gazette / SWNS

April decided she would homeschool Evie until the concert - after the school said she could not return unless her hair was dyed back to how it was before.

April said: "They said it needs to be done so she can come back to school - as they've said it's off-putting to other children.

"They then said she won't be allowed until it's back brown. So I said she will be coming back after the concert."

April suffers from fibromyalgia and arthritis and Evie helps her mum cook tea when she's unable to and helps look after her little sister Trinity, three.

The mum-of-two added that she has "never had any complaints about Evie" from the school and said she's always "hitting all of her targets."

She said: "She's a smart girl, she's hitting all of her targets, she gets good school reports, she's never late, and she never has any time off.

"We've never had any complaints about Evie, all of her friends love her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Being a child in this day and age, I think it's really important for them to express themselves.

"Evie is so quiet so it was a big thing for her to have her hair dyed.

"I thought it was great and I'm proud of her."

Now that the concert is over, April said she will be dying Evie's hair back even though she is "reluctant" to do so.

She added: "Evie is nervous about going in. She thinks the teachers are going to be mean.

"I really am shocked by how some of them have behaved."

Commenting previously on the situation, headteacher Karen Appleby said: "Kincraig Primary School, like all schools in the country, has a clear uniform policy that we expect our pupils to follow.

"On occasion, pupils do arrive at school with hairstyles or uniform that don’t meet our policy.

"When this happens, parents are contacted and we ask them to make the necessary alterations.

"In regards to this case, it is important to clarify that Evie has not been suspended.

"Our priority is to have our pupils learning in class with their friends.