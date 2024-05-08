Rare baby spider monkey makes first appearance at zoo in adorable video footage
Heart-warming footage shows a rare baby monkey being cradled by its mum two weeks after being born.
The Colombian black spider monkey was born on April 16 at Colchester Zoo in Essex and has been seen outside in the enclosure with mum Cheekaboo for the first time.
Cheekaboo has 6 other offspring. She shares caring duties of the new arrival with her other daughters, Chilli, 7, and Cherry, 3, and dad, Julius. The zoo said Chilli and Cherry have been very inquisitive about their new sibling, and Julius has helped look after the baby whilst cuddling with Cheekaboo.
Colombian black spider monkeys get their name from their spider-like appearance, due to their disproportionately long limbs.
Emily, primate keeper at the zoo, said: "The baby is still only a few weeks old, so we don’t yet know whether we have a baby girl or boy, but we will be looking out over the next month to see what name suits best. This birth is really important for the conservation of the species as Colombian black spider monkeys are currently listed as endangered, so it’s great news to welcome this new arrival.”
