Watch how a brazen car theft gang posted videos of their crimes on social media, and even filmed themselves driving the stolen cars - which helped put them in jail.

Video (click to play above) shows how brazen thieves were caught out - after sharing videos of their crimes on social media.

The criminal gang, shown in the clip, even filmed themselves driving the stolen cars.

In one video, shared by West Midlands Police, one defendant shows off the smashed window of a Range Rover - while another asks, "how many parts has it got?"

The gang filmed and pictured themselves driving stolen cars and motorbikes. | West Midlands Police / SWNS

The five thugs also shared photographs of themselves with the cars and motorbikes they stole - and advertised the kit they used to steal nearly £1 million worth of cars.

Between 2022 and 2023, Jason O'Farrell, Deacon Cumberbatch, Tyrone Henn, Kian O'Shea, and Keegan Judge were involved in 50 thefts across Coventry in the West Midlands - targeting cars, motorbikes, and luxury SUVs.

Officers from Coventry Local Policing Area examined hours and hours of mobile phone footage - as well as hundreds of pages of messages that the group sent to each other during the course of their offending.

The kit used by the gang for keyless car thefts. | West Midlands Police / SWNS

O'Farrell, Cumberbatch, Henn and O'Shea were all convicted for their parts in the thefts earlier this month - and the fifth defendant, Judge, can now be named after a court order restricting his identification was lifted.