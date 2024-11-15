Omaze Million Pound House Draw: Win £4m lakeside mansion with jetty and spa in the Lake District

By Gareth Butterfield, Lucinda Herbert
Published 15th Nov 2024, 09:52 GMT
Updated 15th Nov 2024, 10:20 GMT

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Take a video tour of the picturesque £4m home in the Lake District with it’s own jetty and woodlands - which you could win in the Omaze Million Pound House Draw.

Video (click to play above) shows the spectacular £4m home on Coniston Water, which is an outdoor enthusiast’s dream - and could be yours in the latest Omaze Million Pound House Draw. The four-bedroomed house is situated in extensive wooded grounds - which you can see in the stunning aerial footage above, and comes with it’s own jetty, views across the lake, and even a spa.

Situated close to Grizedale Forest, the four-bedroomed, fully-furnished house is clad in oak and slate and features a state-of-the-art kitchen, a separate outdoor kitchen, a gym and a hot tub. Huge windows look out across the water, and the large garden has a cosy summer house hidden away for peaceful moments.

All principle rooms have views over ConistonAll principle rooms have views over Coniston
All principle rooms have views over Coniston | Omaze

The spa offers a wood-lined sauna and treatment room, with a Himalayan salt wall, and views out to the natural landscape, while the gym opens out to the outdoor hot tub for the ultimate post-workout recovery. The house has been valued at £4 million, and Omaze will give the lucky winner £250,000 in cash to help them settle in.

Imagine hosting a party in the outdoor kitchen...Imagine hosting a party in the outdoor kitchen...
Imagine hosting a party in the outdoor kitchen... | Omaze

The stamp duty and conveyancing will all be paid, and the winner will have the chance to either keep the house, sell it and become an instant multi-millionaire, or to rent it out for an expected income of up to £5,000 per month.

To be in with a chance of winning the house, you need to visit the Omaze website and purchase some entries into the Omaze draw, which this time supports the Age UK charity.

The spa features a sauna and treatment room, and it adjoins the gym, which opens out on to a hot tubThe spa features a sauna and treatment room, and it adjoins the gym, which opens out on to a hot tub
The spa features a sauna and treatment room, and it adjoins the gym, which opens out on to a hot tub | Omaze

The price of 15 entries is just £10, and you can buy more entries if you would like to. There is also the opportunity for a free postal entry. To find out more, click here.

The entries close on Boxing day, and the winners will be announced shortly afterwards.

