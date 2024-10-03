Drone footage shows moment lorry is lifted by 80-tonne crane out of narrow village lane after becoming stuck
Drone footage shows the moment a lorry is lifted by a 80-tonne crane out of a narrow village lane after becoming stuck.
The road haulage truck from Boons Transport, based in Peterborough, got stuck in Forder near Saltash, Cornwall on September 30.
The truck was delivering seed to a farm, but apparently when it missed the entrance, it continued down a narrow lane - despite a 'no heavy goods vehicle' sign on the road. The truck was removed by the crane on October 2.
A lorry became stuck in the same location in 2007 and also required a crane to lift it out.
One local said: said: "Having a lorry stuck in the road here every 16 years is probably the most interesting thing that happens here”. Another said: "The guy who is in charge of the crane operation was the same man who lifted the last lorry out that got stuck 16 years ago''.
