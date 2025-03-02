I was gifted a £4.99 novelty cheesemaking kit...now I run a boutique cheese studio
Matthew Lloyd runs his own boutique cheese studio - just five years after a £4.99 gift sparked his passion.
Mr Lloyd explains in the video above (click to play), how he received a small cheese-making kit for Christmas, and it wasn't long before his new hobby had taken over his life.
He says that after years working as a construction consultant, he 'came home to cheese' - as he potters around in his boutique studio - called The Rennet Works, in the inspiring clip.
Mr Lloyd's awards include gold and bronze at the International Cheese and Dairy Awards.
He was also recognised by the Academy of Cheese, and won a grant to be formally trained.
As well as making traditional flavours, Mr Lloyd experiments with incorporating chocolate and sweets into his products.
"I've got various awards for some of my smoked cheeses, my halloumi-style cheeses, but I’m very much into the experimental side of it as well.
"I really got into the science of it all... it's kind of taken over my life slightly!"
