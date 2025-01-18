We take a look at the details of Donald Trump’s upcoming inauguration, including the date it will take place and the artists performing.

Donald Trump will be sworn in as president of the United States during an inauguration ceremony at the US Capitol building in Washington D.C on Monday January 20, 2025.

It will be the second time the former host of the game show the Apprentice has gone through this process, with his first inauguration ceremony taking place in 2017.

On January 17, Mr Trump confirmed that his inauguration ceremony would be moved inside due to the cold weather.

US President-elect Donald Trump attends a viewing of the launch of the sixth test flight of the SpaceX Starship rocket on November 19 2024 in Brownsville, Texas. | Brandon Bell / Getty Images

Writing on social media, he said: “I have ordered the Inauguration Address, in addition to prayers and other speeches, to be delivered in the United States Capitol Rotunda, as was used by Ronald Reagan in 1985, also because of very cold weather.

“We will open Capital One Arena on Monday for LIVE viewing of this Historic event, and to host the Presidential Parade. I will join the crowd at Capital One, after my Swearing In.”

According to the Associated Press, on the morning of Inauguration Day, Joe and Jill Biden will host Donald and Melania Trump for tea, before riding with them to the Capitol.

As vice-president-elect, JD Vance, will be sworn in first. He will repeat the same oath of office as senators, representatives, and other federal employees, which has been in use since 1884.

Around midday, 5pm UK time, the President-elect will recite his oath. Mr Trump will hold up his right hand, while placing his left hand on a Bible - usually held by the President-elect’s spouse.

Mr Trump will then make his inaugural address in which he will present his vision of America and highlight what he wants to achieve.

Following the swearing-in ceremonies, Joe and Jill Biden will leave the Capitol to begin their post-presidential lives.

Mr Trump will then go to The President’s Room where he’ll sign nominations, memorandums, proclamations, or executive orders.

After this, he will be escorted to Statuary Hall for the traditional inaugural luncheon.

Mr Trump has said he will make an appearance at Capital One Arena to host the presidential parade.

Former presidents, Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton will attend the inauguration, according to multiple reports. Former first ladies Laura Bush and Hilary Clinton will also attend, however Michelle Obama’s office has said she will not be in attendance.

NBC News reports that businessmen Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg are also set to attend.

The Associated Press reports that country singer Carrie Underwood will perform “America the Beautiful” at the ceremony.

American disco group Village People will perform at one of Mr Trump’s inaugural balls and a rally he’s holding the day before he’s sworn in. He often danced to their song Y.M.C.A at his campaign rallies.

President Trump will be the first US Commander in Chief to assume office with a criminal record and only the second to assume a non-consecutive term. His electoral victory in November was described by broadcaster Piers Morgan as ‘the greatest comeback in political history.’

How to watch Donald Trump’s inauguration in the UK?

The White House will be providing a worldwide live stream of the ceremony. You can find its official YouTube channel here: The White House.

The BBC said it would be live from Washington DC throughout the day. Special coverage will begin at midday on the BBC News Channel and iPlayer with Sumi Somaskanda and Caitríona Perry. They will be joined by BBC correspondents across the US and around the world, led by North America Editor Sarah Smith and Senior North America Correspondent Gary O’Donoghue, and notable guests for expert analysis and commentary.

At 3.30pm, Clive Myrie and Sophie Raworth pick up on BBC One and iPlayer as the main inauguration ceremony begins, they will be joined by Katty Kay, Sumi Somaskanda and a panel of experts.

There will also be live coverage and analysis from the BBC’s team of experts on the BBC News website, app and broadcast, including a radio special on BBC World Service and BBC 5Live hosted by Nuala McGovern in Washington DC.

On BBC Sounds, there will be special episodes of Americast and The Coming Storm with Gabriel Gatehouse, which will also be on Radio 4 on 19 January from 1.30pm.