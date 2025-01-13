Some of the February hotspots you can fly to direct from Scotland.Some of the February hotspots you can fly to direct from Scotland.
Some of the February hotspots you can fly to direct from Scotland. | Canva/Getty Images

Winter Sun Direct From Scotland: Here are 11 warm destinations to fly to in February - including Turkey

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 13th Jan 2025, 15:06 BST

Feeling the need for some vitamin D?

Winter is well and truely with us, with temperatures falling as low as -18 degrees in some parts of Scotland recently.

And as we reach the midway point of January, the truth is that warmer weather is still and long time away.

It’s at this time that many of us start to dream of our summer holidays but you don’t need to wait - thanks to a number of direct flights that can whisk you away to destinations that are already warmer than your average Scottish summer day (not particularly difficult, you might well say).

Not needing to take a connecting flight will save you money, time, and ensure that you can enjoy as long at your destination as possible.

Here are 11 of our favourite winter sun destinations.

Qatar Airlines have direct flights to their capital city of Doha from Edinburgh. A seven hour flight away, the financial hub is located on the Persian Gulf coast so you can easily escape the urban landscape to get to the beach. In February it may be winter but the temperatures tend to be around the 24°C mark. | Canva/Getty Images

The United Arab Emirate of Dubai has futuristic buildings, a wealth of five star hotels, golden beaches and atmospheric desert to explore. It's around a seven hour flight from Glasgow, with Emirates flying direct. You can expect daytime temperatures of around 26°C during February. | Canva/Getty Images

Easyjet offer flights from Glasgow to Enfidha Airport in Tunisia. It serves the coastal resort town of Hammamet that enjoys temperatures of around 17°C in February. A light jacket is recommended for going out in the evening. The flight takes around four hours. | Canva/Getty Images

It takes a hefty 10 hours to fly to the Mexican coastal city of Cancun from Edinburgh with Tui. Your reward is February temperatures nudging 29C - the perfect weather to enjoy the palm tree-fringed beaches. It barely gets down below 20°C at night. | Canva/Getty Images

