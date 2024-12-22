Why Marine Troon is the perfect spot for relaxing and unwinding
It can sometimes be hard to switch off and take time for yourself.
But once you go to Marine Troon, it seems like second nature to relax, unwind and take in the sea air for the weekend.
I stayed here for an adventure weekend at the end of November, and I am a little embarrassed to admit this was my first time visiting Troon - but it certainly will not be my last.
The hotel is already well-known for its delicious food, outstanding views overlooking the Firth of Clyde and its stellar leisure facilities - in fact, some of the other guests I spoke to in the pool said the leisure centre is what keeps them coming back.
However in the New Year the hotel will start offering carefully curated retreats with specialised itineraries for guests.
My weekend was one such retreat - an adventure weekend hosted by Sophie Hellyer, an influencer who specialises in cold water swimming, surfing and yoga.
This retreat was all about “boosting mental clarity and reducing stress”, with activities such as cold water dips on Troon Beach, restorative and vinyasa yoga, and breathwork classes, all with a focus on mental and physical wellness and reducing stress.
Budget or boutique?
The facilities alone, as well as the fact it is on the doorstep of the world-renowned Royal Troon golf course, make this a boutique hotel experience.
Double rooms start at around £165 a night, with suites starting at £250.
Room service
I stayed in a Marine double, which had comfy chairs to sit at the window and enjoy the sea views.
The bed, coupled with black-out curtains, made for an excellent night’s sleep, and there was a beautiful en-suite with a large walk-in shower and old-fashioned sink.
Wining and dining
The hotel boasts The Seal bar and The Rabbit restaurant, both named after the golf course holes they overlook.
I ate mostly in The Rabbit, which offers seasonal dishes made with locally-sourced meat and seafood, as well as Sunday roasts and afternoon tea.
Breakfast is also served here with an a la carte menu as well as a continental breakfast buffet, juices and a virgin bloody Mary station to help yourself to.
I also enjoyed the signature cocktail menu and lunch in The Seal, which offers a range of light snacks, bar meals such as curry, burgers and fish and chips, desserts and a cake of the day.
Little extras
All the rooms come with robes, slippers and a safe, and some are decked out for pets to come along too.
There is a well stocked mini bar with a selection of alcoholic and soft drinks, as well as a decent selection of tea and coffee.
While I did not order any room service, the menu looked great - and all topped off with some really nice Floris toiletries in the en-suite.
Worth getting out of bed for
The leisure centre includes a swimming pool overlooking the sea, jacuzzi, steam room and sauna, squash courts and a well-equipped gym.
There are also gorgeous coastal walks - the hotel porters (who were very helpful and knowledgeable) recommended The Smugglers’ Trail to me.
And of course the hotel is ideally located to Royal Troon and Troon Beach.
I made the short walk down to the beach at sunrise for a cold water dip, proving that the beach is not just for the summer.
This is a great escape from city life, within easy reach of Glasgow.
A great place to unwind, relax and take in the gorgeous views - and a great base for some adventures!
