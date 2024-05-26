What's it's like to stay at the glitzy Marriott in Park Lane, London? - Scotland on Sunday Travel

The Marriott Park Lane, Mayfair, London, is in the heart of central London overlooking Marble Arch, Speakers’ Corner and the green expanse of Hyde Park. It has a restaurant and bar as well as a spa, gym and indoor swimming pool within the basement-dwelling The Club at Park Lane. Pic: Contributed

A taste of traditional Mayfair luxury

Unwind in the heart of central London within the elegant embrace of the Marriott Park Lane. Constructed in the mid-20th century, initially as a popular cinema topped with flats, this now-grade-II-listed building consists of 152 guestrooms, a restaurant and bar as well as a spa, gym and inviting indoor swimming pool within the basement-dwelling The Club at Park Lane.

While the likes of Selfridges call from adjoining Oxford Street, the hotel stretches along desirable Park Lane with Marble Arch, Speakers’ Corner and the green expanse of Hyde Park unfolding beyond the steady stream of traffic, all but impossible to hear behind the remarkably well-soundproofed windows. A stay here is guaranteed to be one of classic hospitality, where the sizeable hotel feels surprisingly intimate.

Budget or boutique

One of the 152 bedrooms, which come in seven different room types including three variations of suites. Pic: Contributed

Luxurious with a boutique feel.

Room service

There are seven different room types including three variations of suites ensuring a space for everyone in the muted tones of these serene boltholes. White and lilac grace the walls while pops of purple and mustard bring statement seating to life. Bevelled mirrors, brass swing-arms lamps and sinkable armchairs give a near-vintage flavour. Beds are king-sized as standard and you’ll sleep sandwiched between Marriott’s signature mattress topper and deeply soft duvet. Large slabs of grey, white and black-flecked Italian book-matched marble encase opulent bathrooms with Penhaligon’s toiletries and heated toilet seats adding a little extra luxury.

Wining & dining

The Marriott Park Lane’s Lanes of London restaurant and bar serves contemporary British dishes. Pic: Contributed

Stride into the hotel’s Lanes of London restaurant and bar, and you’ll curve seamlessly from a relaxed low-lit, wing-back-chair-filled lounge into a well-stocked cocktail bar with booths before winding into a sophisticated white-tableclothed restaurant. Promising contemporary British dishes, the menu has favourites such as pan-seared scallops with blood orange and sage, meaty ribeye with your choice of sauce and pork belly with celeriac mash and kale. There’s plenty for non-meat-eaters, too: superfood salad and crispy aubergine in a coconut curry sauce among them. The lobster and prawn croquette with saffron aioli and the creamy seafood marinara take some beating, however. What’s more, there’s no tiny food here; portions are generous and the £50 tasting menu is a great-value three-course option. The wine list is extensive but there’s almost no need to look beyond the house wines, including a buttery Chenin Blanc from Stellenbosch. Be sure to ask for a window seat to watch London go about its business; red buses, black cabs and the swaying trees of Hyde Park included.

Worth getting out of bed for

Rather, worth staying in bed for, Marriott’s new-for-2024 Bed, Breakfast and Bubbles package offers those in premium rooms and suites the chance to enjoy 90 minutes of bottomless Chapel Down Vintage Reserve while tucking into no fewer than six items each from a curated menu featuring punchy health juices, delicate danishes, truffle scrambled eggs with salmon and a full English, all from the cosy comfort of your big, soft bed.

£120 per person https://www.marriott.com/offers/bed-breakfast-and-bubbles-off-109112/lonpl-london-marriott-hotel-park-lane

The sizeable hotel feels surprisingly intimate. Pic: Contributed

Little extras

Plump for a premium room or suite and you’ll gain access to the sumptuous Executive Lounge. A snug wood-panelled affair, there are tables for working and aged leather sofas for relaxing. Complimentary nibbles and tipples are refreshed throughout the day with dainty sandwiches and patisserie for afternoon tea, free-pour drinks including Cava after 5.30 pm and hot dishes served until 9.30 pm. Free wifi included.

Guestbook comments

Friendly, attentive staff will make you feel right at home.

The snack bar in the Executive Loung, Marriott Park Lane, London. Pic: Contributed

Prices

B&B deluxe doubles from £505; premium rooms from £615; marriott.com

London Marriott Hotel Park Lane, 140 Park Lane, London, England, United Kingdom, W1K 7AA, www.marriott.com, +44 20-7493-7000

