The Maldives for £99? The ‘mystery holiday’ craze sweeping Scotland

Holidaymakers can fly from Glasgow airport but they will not know where their destination will be

Fancy a round trip to The Maldives for less than £100? How about a three-star hotel with flights in Las Vegas? That is the best case scenario of a new holiday craze that takes a bit of bravery before you dust off the passport.

Holiday companies are tapping into the adventurous spirit of younger travellers by offering ‘mystery holidays’ for as little as £99 and they have proved a huge hit on social media platforms.

Two intrepid travellers who booked Wowcher’s £99 holiday shared their trip to New York, where there were trips to Staten Island and the Statue of Liberty over four days in the Big Apple.

Megan Smith, 20, and Georgina Leonard, 18, praised the value for money of the holiday. Megan said: "No matter the location you receive from the mystery holiday, the price is something you cannot complain about.

"And with no hidden fees or non-obvious extra charges, I'd had the best few days of my life.”

Another traveller, Naomi, won a trip to Dubai on her trip. She said: “We had won three nights in Dubai for our £198 spend! Our accommodation in Dubai was fab; made extra special by the hotel staff at the Sea View hotel and we crammed as much into our time as we could. Obviously we were very lucky to be selected for this particular break but as someone who travels five to six times a year on holiday, I couldn’t have been happier with the experience.”

Despite the list of glamorous destinations that include Maldives, Vietnam, Los Angeles, Barbados, Bali, Thailand, Florida and Las Vegas, those who book the holiday are more likely to get a short haul destination such as Crete, Ibiza, Portugal or Cyprus. Others could be sent to destinations as close as Dublin.

Flying from Glasgow Airport, the Wowcher deal has proved a huge hit with holidaymakers on a budget. The most recent batch of mystery holidays have been bought by 775 people who will all find out their secret destination as part of a random draw some time after the 18 August, says the site.